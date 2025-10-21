Psycho Bunny Enters the Arena By Signing New Brand Ambassador, Montreal Canadiens Star Lane Hutson

Hutson makes his mark off the ice in Psycho Bunny, joining the brand's exciting roster of athletes

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium menswear brand Psycho Bunny is excited to announce its newest brand ambassador, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson . Known for being a rising emerging talent in the NHL, his signing marks Psycho Bunny's entry into the hockey world, showcasing the brand's dedication to celebrating individuality and passion in every arena.

Hutson's exciting style of play and sharp instincts, encompasses a new generation of athletes redefining the game. As part of the partnership, he will appear in future Psycho Bunny campaigns and social content. To kick off the collaboration in style, Hutson will be seen wearing the latest Psycho Bunny seasonal collections in and around the rink.

"Lane embodies everything Psycho Bunny stands for: boldness, creativity, and confidence," said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny. "He stands out both on and off the ice, and we're excited to welcome him to a very talented roster of brand ambassadors."

"I've always thought your style showcases who you are," said Lane Hutson. "Psycho Bunny lets me do that in a way that feels authentic to me and I'm excited to represent a brand that celebrates passion."

This collaboration follows a series of strategic ambassador partnerships for Psycho Bunny across tennis, golf, and lifestyle, as the brand continues to blend premium craftsmanship in the athletic space. Hutson's collaboration is the brand's first step into hockey, furthermore expanding their reach into a major North American sport community.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 180 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand is growing quickly, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

In 2024, The Bold Standard was introduced—born out of Psycho Bunny's relentless commitment to consummate quality, striking design, and a thoroughly audacious, adventurous lifestyle. More than just fashion, it represents a state of mind, an attitude, an ethos, a mantra, a rallying cry, and a veritable religion—anchored by one thoroughly iconic Bunny logo.

