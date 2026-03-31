Psychologist and Author Dr. Erie Crawford Launches S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey for Suicide Survivors

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After losing her Chicago police officer husband to suicide, social worker and business psychologist Dr. Erie Crawford transformed her personal tragedy into a path towards healing for others. Following the publication of her memoir, The Other Side of Midnight: A journey to healing spouses and loved ones affected by suicide, Dr. Crawford has now launched the S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey for Suicide Survivors, a step-by-step framework designed to help individuals and communities move through grief with intention and hope.

Dr, Erie Crawford presents the story behind the S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Journey. Speed Speed

"Writing The Other Side of Midnight inspired the S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey," said Dr. Crawford "It's the continuation of my mission to help survivors restore their wellbeing after the trauma of losing a loved one to suicide."

Dr. Crawford's husband was both a respected Chicago police officer and a pastor in the Evangelical Covenant church. As a result, she brings unique insight into the complex grief experienced within first responder families and faith communities.

The S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey, however, is applicable for anyone who is grieving someone who lost their life to suicide. It is a seven-step journey that builds upon the principles explored in her book, and shares her unique viewpoint as a psychologist, social worker, spouse, mother, aunt, Christian, and citizen. Each letter in the acronym represents a step forward:

S urrender the Hurt.

urrender the Hurt. U nderstand the Loss and Your Story

nderstand the Loss and Your Story N urture Core Connections

urture Core Connections R econcile and Honor Their Memory

econcile and Honor Their Memory I ntegrate Mind, Body, and Spirit

ntegrate Mind, Body, and Spirit S trengthen Education

trengthen Education Engage Purpose and Extend Hope

For each step of the Journey, Dr. Crawford includes prescribed mindful practices, resources, and tools to healing those grieving from a suicide, recognizing that the Journey looks different across different communities. Dr. Crawford has already received media attention for her story of loss and resilience on such media outlets as WGN in Chicago, Fox News Good Day Chicago, and Citizen Weekly. Through speaking engagements, workshops, and written work, she continues to advocate for intentional healing in the aftermath of suicide. The Other Side of Midnight is available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and Apple Books.

"My purpose in developing the Journey is to help as many suicide survivors as possible understand that while there is no magic pill for grief, there is a mindful path through it," she said. "We can heal while still honoring and remembering the one we lost."

To contact Dr. Crawford for more information on the S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey or to arrange a speaking engagement, visit her website or email her at [email protected].

ABOUT ERIE CRAWFORD, PhD, LSW

Dr. Erie S. Crawford, LSW, is a distinguished author and business psychologist with over 25 years of experience in social work. Dedicated to understanding and enhancing human behavior, Dr. Crawford is a leader in the field who seamlessly integrates the principles of psychology with the compassionate practice of social work. She holds a PhD in Business Psychology from the Chicago School and a bachelor's and master's degree in Social Work from Loyola University. In 2019, Dr. Crawford experienced the devastating loss of her husband, a Chicago police officer and pastor in their church, to suicide. Her spirituality and faith in God played a vital role in finding the courage to write the memoir, The Other Side of Midnight: A journey to healing spouses and loved ones affected by suicide. Through her deep spiritual connection, she transformed her personal grief into a source of healing for others, breaking the silence and stigma that often surround suicide. In 2025, Dr. Crawford created the S.U.N.R.I.S.E. Healing Journey for Suicide Survivors. She now offers those surviving the suicide of a loved one a compassionate, seven-step, mindful process to move forward from grief to restoration of body and soul, while honoring and remembering the one who fell. Contact her on her website or email at [email protected].

Karen Dix, Media Contact

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SOURCE Dr. Erie S. Crawford