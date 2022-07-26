Psychologist and Author Reveals How Hospitals Can Ease Their Morale Issues

Dr. Katherine Kelly interviewed 150 U.S. and Canadian healthcare professionals for her new book, The Healer's Path to Post-COVID Recovery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the trade publication Becker's Hospital Review, hospitals across the U.S. are facing workforce shortages, some so severe that they have had to scale back on the services they offer. This is not surprising given that 22 million U.S. healthcare professionals and another 38 million around the world had nearly every aspect of their lives negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, as Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H, says, making them whole again will require more than offering higher wages and signing bonuses. It will require a change in workplace culture that must come from the top — from administrators and their HR departments who "get" what it means to value their employees' contributions and hold burnout and overwork at bay.

Kelly is the author of The Healer's Path to Post-COVID Recovery: A Restorative Journey for Healthcare Workers (Soul Health Press), a book she wrote based on her nationally-respected Soul Health Model to offer healthcare providers the tools they need to find their own path to healing.

To research the Amazon #1 New Release, Kelly — who has worked in three major medical centers, taught hundreds of healthcare professionals and felt the same overwhelm, exhaustion and doubts as her colleagues — conducted nearly 150 interviews. During her research she realized that it wasn't just the "soul" of healthcare workers that was impacted, it was the "soul" of healthcare itself.

"Like individuals, healthcare organizations are struggling because they've lost touch with who they are. Until that is repaired the problems will persist." Although Kelly wrote the book for individual healthcare workers, she is also working with healthcare systems on the executive, leadership and staff levels to help organizations rediscover the essence of their missions and to enhance the morale and effectiveness of each person involved.

Kelly can offer administrators:

What healthcare leaders need to know about leading in post-COVID times

Ways to protect the passion for providing care in the wake of the Great Workplace Re-imagination

The five vital steps to revitalizing the "soul" of healthcare organizations

Six steps to making healthcare workers whole again

The truth about healthcare worker morale

Praise for The Healer's Path

"I have no doubt that readers will find meaningful and healing truths that penetrate below the bedrock of language in this book, reach into the roots of their Tree of Life, and nourish each branch of their body, soul and life." — Bernard Ewigman, M.D., MSPH, FAAFP, clinical professor, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine

"Dr. Kelly's book provides solace and insight into the professional lives of healthcare providers during this historic pandemic. … Her guidance for healing and recovery is an invaluable resource. A must-read." — Lea Harrell Kirkland, M.D., psychiatrist

"Written with wisdom and compassion, Dr. Kelly's application of her Soul Health Model to the unique needs of healthcare providers is a vital contribution to post-pandemic healthcare." — Joseph Biggs, Ph.D., psychologist

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Katherine T. Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist, former director of behavioral science in family medicine and medical school professor, best-selling author, speaker and consultant. She has been called "the pioneer of Soul Health" after publishing her first book, Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living , and has been featured on over 450 national and international radio shows and podcasts as well as in spiritual and health-related magazines.

Contact: Dr. Katherine T. Kelly, [email protected]; www.thehealerspathbooks.com

