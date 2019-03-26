Psychologist and Soul Health Expert Offers New Line of Holistic Health Essential Oils

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not easy being human. That's one of the conclusions reached by Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., after nearly 30 years of clinical practice in psychological, medical and holistic health. With that in mind, Kelly has created 11 Soul Health Essential Oils that she says treat deep-rooted mental, emotional and spiritual issues and pair well with her new book, Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living.

Katherine Kelly Pictured are the 11 Soul Health Essential Oils created by Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H.

Sold individually or as a set, the products are made with 100 percent organic Jojoba oil, which closely mimics oils produced by human skin and hair. Only non-GMO and mostly organic oils are used in Soul Health Essential Oils which have all been approved by a certified aromatherapist.

This oil set includes:

Soul-Centered: Made with palo santo, spruce, citrus, and lavender, it is the signature oil in the collection. Soul-Centered is designed to ground, relax, and focus users for radiant living.

Evolve-Ease: Made with cedar, frankincense, sandalwood, grapefruit, lemon and vetiver, the oil is said to ease souls as they undergo grief and other transitions.

Soul-Soother: Made with orange, rose, jasmine, bergamot, chamomile, sandalwood and lavender, the oil was created to calm, soothe and empower those who are dealing with prolonged sadness and depression.

Karma-Klear: Made with cypress, frankincense, grapefruit, peppermint, sage, lemon and lavender, the oil is said to help souls say goodbye to patterns that no longer serve them.

The additional seven oils, Love My Soul, Awake My Soul, Manifesting Magic, Radiance, Divine Wisdom, Ascension, and Empath's Armor are designed to assist people who struggle with negativity, low self-esteem, or poor body-image, awaken the senses and inner wisdom, and help people envision their optimal life.

Kelly also plans to offer lines of essential oils for workplace wellness, healthcare practitioners, educators, and for hospice workers and those suffering from grief.

In an interview, Kelly can discuss:

How effective is aromatherapy for relieving depression, anxiety, grief, emotional eating, and focus?

Why is the global aromatherapy market expected to reach $2.35 billion by 2025?

by 2025? What are some tips for using essential oils to greater advantage?

About Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist and consultant currently practicing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She has taught in two major medical schools, received specialized training from the Mind-Body Medical Institute of Harvard University, holds a master's of science degree in public health, and is soon to receive certifications in Integrative Mental Health and aromatherapy. She has been a guest on over 300 radio and television shows following the publication of her book Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living, now in its second edition.

