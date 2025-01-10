Psylo Rebrands as Xylo, with Key Board Appointments and Breakthrough Pipeline Progress

Announces Major Milestones at the JPM Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psylo, a leader in neurotherapeutics discovery and development, has officially rebranded as Xylo Bio . This transformation reflects the company's growth, sharpened focus on neuroscience, and commitment to delivering innovative therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Reimagining Neurotherapeutics

At the heart of Xylo's innovation is its computationally enhanced drug discovery platform, enabling the design and optimization of highly targeted neuroplastogens – a novel class of small molecule therapies. Neuroplastogens restore brain function by stimulating the growth and remodeling of neural circuits, addressing underlying dysfunctions rather than merely managing symptoms.

XYL-1001, Xylo's lead candidate, represents a breakthrough in neurotherapeutics. A new chemical entity designed to rewire neural circuits without hallucinatory effects, XYL-1001 aims to treat neurological disorders with greater efficacy and safety. The company has initiated scale-up manufacturing of XYL-1001, with first-in-human clinical trials planned for mid-2026. This milestone highlights Xylo's strategic approach and its commitment to advancing the next generation of targeted neurotherapeutics.

"Our rebranding reflects more than a name change, it represents a renewed commitment to advancing neurotherapeutics with precision, innovation, and a patient-centered approach," said Joshua Ismin, CEO of Xylo. "We are excited to engage with partners and investors who share our vision of transforming lives with targeted neurotherapeutics."

Strategic Growth and Leadership

Following their Series Seed funding, led by Tenmile with participation from investors including Main Sequence Ventures, Xylo has further strengthened its leadership team with two notable board appointments: Elaine Stead, PhD, Partner at Main Sequence Ventures, and Margarita Chavez, JD, seasoned biotech investor, Venture Partner at Wellington Life Sciences Partners, and former Managing Director at AbbVie Ventures. These industry veterans bring a wealth of expertise in biotech investment and innovation, enhancing Xylo's operational excellence and strategic vision. The new board members shared their enthusiasm for Xylo's potential and its focus on innovative therapies:

Elaine Stead said, "Xylo Bio is poised to deliver innovative solutions for the critical unmet needs of patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders. I'm excited to contribute to the company's journey as it pioneers the next generation of neurotherapeutics."

Margarita Chavez added, "Xylo Bio's groundbreaking work in computational drug design and neuroscience has the potential to deliver impactful therapies to patients with neurological disorders. I am proud to be able to work with this exceptional team to make that a reality."

With its new brand and advancements, Xylo is engaging new partners and audiences during the JPM Healthcare conference this week in San Francisco.

About Xylo Bio

Xylo Bio is a pioneering biotech company dedicated to transforming lives with targeted neurotherapeutics. By leveraging advanced neuroscience and a computational drug discovery platform, Xylo is developing neuroplastogens – targeted small molecule therapies designed to rewire neural circuits and restore brain function in patients suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders. Founded in 2021 as Psylo, Xylo rebranded in 2025 to reflect its evolution and sharpened focus on neuroplastogens.

For more information, visit www.xylo.bio

