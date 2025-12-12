Psylutions Leads Colorado's Regulated Psychedelic Market with Healing Center Collaborations

Colorado's first licensed psilocybin cultivator and manufacturer now provides

high-quality, scientifically backed products to more than half of the state's

licensed healing centers

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psylutions, Colorado's first licensed psilocybin cultivator and manufacturer, has announced partnerships with more than half of Colorado's licensed healing centers, marking a significant milestone in the development of the nation's first regulated psilocybin marketplace.

Psylutions supplies lab-verified, precision-dosed psychedelic mushroom products to support therapies for chronic pain, trauma, end-of-life care, and broader wellness applications. Healing centers widely use Psylutions' products to deliver consistent, safe, and effective patient experiences.

"Our goal has always been to bring scientific rigor and reliability to psychedelic medicine," said Rhonda DeSantis, facilitator, founder & CEO of Psylutions. "Our healing center partnerships are one of the most important ways we ensure that patients across Colorado can access regulated, pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin through trusted providers."

Psylutions currently works with a growing network of Colorado healing centers, including:

Facilitators and patients alike report remarkable results from Psylutions-supported sessions.

"Receiving knowledgeable support from Psylutions on strain selection and precision dosing is an important element of confidently leading facilitated sessions," said Ashley Mauldin, owner of New Awareness. "We recently worked with a patient with chronic complex PTSD, using Psylutions edibles for their journey. The patient experienced a significant decrease in anxiety, improved public interactions and a newfound sense of hope for continued healing."

Another New Awareness patient described her experience as "life-changing," sharing that for the first time in decades, she is a better, calmer and more integrated version of herself. "Using psilocybin in a safe and regulated setting provided me with a space to heal core psychic wounds," she said.

"As both a healing center and a training school, it is essential that our students and clients work with medicine that is consistent, reliable, and meets the highest safety standards," said Dori Lewis, owner and operator of Reflective Healing. "Psylutions supplies the psilocybin for our practicum sessions, which allows future facilitators to train with the same pharmaceutical-grade products they will encounter in real-world settings. That level of quality and trust is invaluable for both education and patient care."

Psylutions was the first company licensed by Colorado to cultivate and manufacture psilocybin for regulated use. Since then, the company has invested heavily in infrastructure and research to set a new industry benchmark for safety, consistency and pharmaceutical-grade cultivation quality, including:

Strain optimization to ensure predictable therapeutic outcomes

Lab-verified dosing, moving psychedelics from folk medicine to evidence-based therapy

A pharmaceutical-grade laboratory designed to meet ISO cleanroom standards, featuring 31 HEPA-filtered air changes per hour and Laminar Flow Hoods for contamination control

Psylutions' focus on safety and regulation comes at a pivotal moment nationally. A recent investigation by Scientific American revealed that several so-called "magic mushroom" edibles contained no psilocybin and, in some cases, undisclosed synthetic substances. Additionally, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently formally requested that federal health officials conduct a medical and scientific review on psilocybin in response to a long-pending rescheduling petition, a significant step that could reshape federal policy and access in the coming years.

For more information about Psylutions or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at [email protected] or 917-971-7852.

About Psylutions: Precise. Verified. Effective Psilocybin Solutions.

Psylutions is Colorado's first state-licensed cultivator and manufacturer of psilocybin mushrooms, serving licensed healing centers, clinicians, and researchers with precision-grown, lab-verified psychedelic therapies. Psylutions combines scientific excellence with a deep commitment to healing. With a growing portfolio of high-potency strains, Psylutions is setting a new standard for safety, purity, and purpose in the regulated psychedelics industry. Learn more at ThePsylutions.com and connect on LinkedIn.

