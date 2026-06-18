Psympl Named Honoree in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Annual Awards Honor Breakthrough Innovations Driving Meaningful Global Impact

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psympl, the leader in Psychographic AI™, announced it has been named an Honoree in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues, from cutting-edge AI developments and financial inclusion to healthcare innovation and social impact initiatives.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations that are delivering measurable impact across industries, recognizing innovations that combine creativity, scalability, and real-world results.

Psympl was recognized for pioneering Psychographic AI™ to help organizations leverage human motivation at scale. By combining psychographic intelligence, AI-driven decisioning, and enterprise activation tools, Psympl enables financial institutions to improve engagement, strengthen customer relationships, and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Nearly $124 trillion will transfer from Baby Boomers to heirs over the next two decades, but financial motivations and communication preferences differ across generations," said Brent Walker, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Psympl. "Estimates of turnover among heirs and their parents' financial institutions range from 40% to 80%, and we help financial services bridge this generational gap through The Great Wealth Transfer."

The company's technology transforms demographic and transactional data with psychographic insights into actionable motivational intelligence, enabling organizations to communicate with people in ways that resonate with how they think, decide, and act.

This year's awards, featured on FastCompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and their ability to improve society.

"Organizations today have access to more data than ever before, yet struggle to understand why people make decisions," said Ran Mullins, CEO and Co-Founder of Psympl. "This recognition validates our belief that human motivation is the missing layer in AI. We're honored that Fast Company recognized our efforts to help organizations create more meaningful, effective, and human-centered experiences through Psychographic AI™."

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue is available on newsstands June 23, will feature select award winners.

About Psympl

Psympl created Psychographic AI™, a technology platform that helps organizations understand, predict, and influence human behavior through motivation-based intelligence. Built on a proprietary psychographic model and enhanced through enterprise-grade AI, Psympl enables financial institutions to personalize engagement and drive measurable business performance. Psympl is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and serves clients across financial services and other regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.psympl.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contact:

Ran Mullins

917.740.6648

[email protected]

SOURCE Psympl