Psympl Appoints Veteran SaaS Finance Executive Allan Wallander as Chief Financial Officer

Financial leader behind more than 100 growth companies and successful exits joins Psympl as the company prepares for Seed-stage expansion

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psympl, the Motivation Intelligence platform powered by proprietary Psychographic AI™ for consumer financial services, today announced that Allan Wallander has accepted the company's offer to join Psympl as Chief Financial Officer following the close of its Seed financing round.

Allan Wallander, CFO of Psympl

Wallander brings decades of financial and operational leadership experience supporting high-growth technology and SaaS companies through fundraising, scaling, governance, and successful exits. Over the course of his career, he has supported more than 100 companies, including Market6, Factorial Energy, GRIID Infrastructure, Standard Bariatrics, Earthwave Technologies, and Dotloop, contributing to outcomes ranging from $55 million to more than $1.5 billion.

His background spans venture-backed growth companies, IPO readiness, SEC reporting, strategic finance, investor relations, and operational leadership across both public and private organizations.

"Al brings exactly the kind of financial leadership and operational maturity Psympl needs as we prepare for our next phase of growth," said Ran Mullins, CEO and Co-Founder of Psympl. "He has helped companies successfully navigate the journey from early-stage growth through institutional scale and liquidity events. Just as importantly, he understands how to build financial infrastructure that supports long-term enterprise value creation."

Psympl has developed a Motivation Intelligence Layer that operationalizes and automates psychographics for banks, credit unions, wealth management firms, insurers, and other consumer financial services organizations. The platform enhances existing tech stacks and helps institutions improve acquisition, engagement, retention, and personalization by identifying and activating deep-seated motivational insights for multiple psychographic mindsets at scale across marketing, sales, and customer experience operations.

Wallander will oversee financial strategy, fundraising support, investor relations, forecasting, governance, financial operations, and long-term capital planning as Psympl expands its enterprise footprint.

"Psympl is addressing a massive gap in the market," said Wallander. "Consumer financial services organizations have more data than ever, but very little understanding of why consumers make decisions. Psympl's approach to operationalizing psychographics and Motivation Intelligence represents a meaningful opportunity to redefine personalization and engagement across the industry. I'm excited to help the company scale."

The appointment comes as Psympl accelerates enterprise discussions across wealth management, banking, credit unions, and adjacent financial services sectors while preparing for its upcoming Seed financing round.

About Psympl

Psympl is a Motivation Intelligence platform powered by proprietary Psychographic AI™ that helps financial institutions operationalize and automate psychographics across marketing, sales, and customer engagement systems. The company enables organizations to automatically develop personalized communications and experiences for multiple psychographic mindsets based on attitudes, values, motivations, and behavioral drivers to improve acquisition, retention, and persuasive engagement.

For more information, visit psympl.com.

Media Contact

Ran Mullins

CEO & Co-Founder

Psympl, Inc.

917-740-6648

[email protected]

psympl.com

SOURCE Psympl