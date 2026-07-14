Psympl Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation Across All Five Trust Services Criteria

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psympl, the Motivation Intelligence Layer and Psychographic AI™ platform built for consumer financial services, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II examination with a clean opinion from independent auditor ACCORP Partners CPA LLC.

SOC2

The attestation covers all five American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria - Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy and evaluated the operating effectiveness of Psympl's controls over a six-month review period from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The achievement marks a significant milestone as Psympl continues to expand enterprise partnerships across wealth management, banking, credit unions, and the broader financial services industry.

"Enterprise clients expect more than innovation. They expect trust, security, and operational maturity," said Ran Mullins, CEO and Co-Founder of Psympl. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II across all five Trust Services Criteria demonstrates our commitment to responsible data stewardship and building a platform that meets the standards of large financial institutions. Security and governance are foundational to how we scale our business and serve our customers."

Unlike a point-in-time assessment, a SOC 2 Type II examination evaluates how effectively an organization's controls operate over an extended period. The successful completion of the examination validates Psympl's approach to information security, data protection, risk management, and operational processes.

"We didn't pursue SOC 2 because it was required; we pursued it because trust is essential to our mission," said Deep Anandrao, CTO of Psympl. "Financial institutions rely on Psympl to help deliver more relevant, personalized experiences to consumers. That responsibility requires a security-first mindset, disciplined engineering practices, and continuous operational rigor. This attestation reflects the standards we hold ourselves to every day."

Psympl helps financial institutions better understand consumer motivations through proprietary psychographic modeling, predictive analytics, and AI-powered engagement solutions that support customer acquisition, retention, personalization, and growth.

The company recently expanded its enterprise capabilities through integrations with National Data Compilers and continued enhancements to its Motivation Auto-Decoder, enabling organizations to operationalize psychographic intelligence at scale.

In conjunction with the announcement, Psympl has launched its Trust Center at trust.psympl.com, where prospective customers and partners can request access to compliance documentation and learn more about the company's security and governance practices.

About Psympl®

Psympl is a Motivation Intelligence Layer and Psychographic AI™ platform designed for consumer financial services. The platform helps organizations move beyond demographics and transactional data to better understand the motivations, attitudes, values, and behavioral drivers influencing consumer decision-making.

Media Contact

Ran Mullins

CEO & Co-Founder, Psympl

917.740.6648

[email protected]

www.psympl.com

SOURCE Psympl