Psynk AI Announces Partnership with Ocean View Psychiatric Hospital to Launch First AI Psychiatric Assistant

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psynk AI, a pioneer in clinical-grade artificial intelligence for mental health, today announced a strategic partnership with Ocean View Psychiatric Hospital to deploy its AI-powered psychiatric assistant in a live inpatient setting.

The pilot program embeds Psynk AI directly into daily clinical workflows across psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and nursing staff, supporting real-time documentation, patient assessment, and longitudinal mental health monitoring.

Purpose-Built Clinical AI for Inpatient Psychiatric Care

Unlike general-purpose healthcare AI tools, Psynk AI is purpose-built for psychiatric care, leveraging specialized models trained on mental health data to capture clinical nuance and improve decision support.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in bringing clinically grounded AI into real-world psychiatric care," said Qing Lu, CEO of Psynk AI. "By working alongside frontline clinicians, we are building technology that meaningfully reduces administrative burden while enhancing patient care."

The collaboration is designed as a co-development model, with Ocean View clinicians actively shaping product features through continuous feedback. Early results from the pilot indicate significant improvements in operational efficiency and care delivery, including reductions in documentation time and increased clinician capacity.

"Integrating Psynk AI into our inpatient workflows has the potential to transform how we deliver care," said Jack Stephens, CEO at Ocean View Psychiatric Hospital. "This technology allows our clinicians to focus more on patients and less on paperwork, while maintaining high standards of clinical accuracy."

Core Features of the Psynk AI Psychiatric Assistant

The pilot spans multiple disciplines and use cases, including:

Automated psychiatrist documentation and note generation

Nursing workflow automation and shift-based documentation

Real-time clinical handoff and cross-discipline care coordination

Audit-ready compliance documentation that lowers denial risk

This initiative builds on Psynk AI's broader vision to create a unified AI platform for mental healthcare, bridging clinical environments, patient engagement, and long-term outcomes.

About Psynk AI

Psynk AI is a healthcare technology company developing clinical-grade AI solutions for mental health. Founded in 2025, the company specializes in psychiatric-specific models designed to support clinicians, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to care through intelligent automation and continuous monitoring.

About Ocean View Psychiatric Hospital

Ocean View Psychiatric Hospital is a leading provider of inpatient mental health services, delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care through a multidisciplinary clinical team.

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

[email protected]

SOURCE Psynk.ai