Psyrise Launches the First End-To-End Marketing Platform for Ketamine Clinics, Retreats, and Psychedelic-Assisted Therapists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psyrise, a mental health marketing company located in South Florida, has released a first-of-its-kind marketing platform for health practitioners. The platform was previously used internally by the company and piloted by a handful of select practitioner partners. This broader release will now allow 25 more groups to onboard as preferred partners.

Psyrise - The only marketing platform practitioners need

Psyrise launched in January as the marketing arm inside of the Nucleus ecosystem. Nucleus, wholly owned by Iter Investments, is a venture studio building companies within the psychedelics industry with a mission to connect people with the psychedelics industry. Since launch, Psyrise has assisted over a dozen psychedelics companies with marketing strategy and customer acquisition.

"Psyrise has always been much more than just a marketing agency," said Nucleus CEO Logan Lenz. "By leveraging the entire audience base across all of the brands of Nucleus, Psyrise has positioned our partners as the heroes of their own well-crafted stories. This platform now allows us to distribute those stories even wider and allow for even more practitioner heroes to experience the Psyrise boost."

Many of the ketamine clinics, therapists, coaches, and retreats working within the Nucleus ecosystem have already grown accustomed to what has been recognized as Psyrise's secret sauce. And that's the team. With a combined 100+ years of marketing experience, the growing Psyrise team has been happy to work with clients that save lives within an industry that couldn't be more important right now.

"We always have and always will put our partners first," said Margaret Williamson, Head of Partnerships for Psyrise/Nucleus. Whether you're a large clinic, sole proprietor, or a retreat all the way across the globe, we've developed the account management processes necessary to keep the needle moving. Now that we are also rolling out our platform, our partners will be able to expect even faster results."

Those results aren't just empty promises either. In Q3 alone, Psyrise generated more than 17,000 leads for Nucleus and its partners. In September, Nucleus moved to integrate the marketing platform for all of its brands. Now the entire venture studio tracks all of the ecosystem's metrics in one single platform - Psyrise.

"We now have Psychedelic Invest, Psychedelic Finder, Neuly, and all of our events being supported by the Psyrise platform," said Lenz. "This means that any time a new user signs up to be a part of our ecosystem, subscribes to a newsletter, or RSVPs for a Psychedelic Series event, they're coming through Psyrise. This makes our lives at Nucleus much simpler since we can now monitor all activities and manage customer relationships in one place."

As of today, Psyrise has opened up spots for 25 more practitioner partners to begin using its many features. Those features include, but are not limited to:

Marketing/vanity phone numbers

SMS communications

Customer Relationship Management

Website Builder

Form/Survey Builder

Email Campaign Builder

Workflow and Automation Builder

Social Media Scheduler

Customer Review Manager

A Full Suite of Reports and Analytics

For more information, please visit www.psyrise.com and www.withnucleus.com .

This press release (i) is not an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or investment, and (ii) does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice.

About Psyrise

Psyrise is an end-to-end marketing platform built specifically for ketamine clinics, retreats, therapists, and coaches. Psyrise customers benefit from patient/guest acquisition and cost-effective marketing strategies led by a team of experienced marketers. For more information, visit www.psyrise.com .

About Nucleus

Nucleus is a venture studio for psychedelics. The mission of Nucleus is to connect people with the psychedelics industry. The brand accomplishes that through its many brands and assets built to propel psychedelic-assisted therapy to the forefront. For more information, visit www.withnucleus.com .

About Iter Investments

Iter Investments is an investment firm that deploys capital in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry. Iter Investments invests with the mission of reimagining how the mental health and wellness industry delivers care. For more information, visit www.iterinvestments.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus / Psyrise