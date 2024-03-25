PsyRx Advances Clinical Trial Exploration with Successful Completion of Toxicological Safety Study in Rats

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PsyRx, a leading innovator in pharmaceutical research, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the live phase of a toxicological safety study involving the combined treatment of SSRI plus ibogaine. This groundbreaking study is a pivotal step in the company's ongoing evaluations for conducting a clinical trial in humans, specifically focusing on patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorders (MDD).

During the 14 consecutive treatment days, the study examined the safety of administering the combined treatment at three different dose levels—low, medium, and high. Notably, throughout the experimental period and the autopsy phase post-treatment, the research team observed no significant findings in the animals from all dose groups, except for a change in thymus organ color in one animal from the medium dose group, which was defined as not significant.

The company is eagerly anticipating the results of the histological tests, a crucial component that will contribute to the finalization of the comprehensive safety experiment report. This milestone underscores PsyRx's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and exploring innovative solutions for patients grappling with Major Depressive Disorders.

As the company continues to make strides in its research and development efforts, PsyRx remains dedicated to enhancing the understanding of potential treatment options for mental health conditions. The successful completion of this toxicological safety study marks a significant achievement in the pursuit of improving the lives of individuals affected by MDD.

Yoav Elishoov, PsyRx CEO, stated: "The successful completion of our animal study marks a significant milestone for our company as we progress towards fulfilling our clinical vision, aiming to develop enhanced medication that offers hope for patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)".

About PsyRx:

PsyRx is at the forefront of innovation, actively engaged in the development of a groundbreaking antidepressant drug. This novel medication integrates Microdose of ibogaine with a proven selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), aiming to enhance efficacy while minimizing both, onsets time and potential side effects.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Itay Hecht

Director of B&D

[email protected]

+972522988480

SOURCE PsyRx Ltd