PT. Animus Bersama Cermerlang and Virtual Internet Pte. Singapore Reach Agreement to Distribute Apps through Virtual 5G

PT. ABC's Apps have been created to provide substantial commercial value, however they have an even more significant goal; they have been conceived and designed services that are both most needed and desired by Internet users in Indonesia, and online consumers throughout Asia. PT. ABC's Apps include many services for Education, Video Conferencing and Video Calling, Digital Marketplaces, and On-line Mobile Transactions. PT. ABC's Apps are homegrown, designed and tailored to local, and regional consumer needs and business operations, making online learning, communication, social media and transaction activities more secure, user friendly, and intuitive than global alternatives. PT. Animus Bersama Cermerlang Strategic Alliances are significant, and provide significant value for users, empowering services with protections and cost savings for consumers. Bwmbumdes and SUA are examples of services PT. ABC has created with a local focus. PT. ABC's Mobile Transactions can be processed for a fraction of E-Wallets Apps such as PayPal, Dana, Doku, GoPay, OVO, and ShopeePay. PT. ABC's Video Conferencing service is built on software that supports in excess of 20 Million users per month. The potential for PT ABC's Digital Transactions and Services over Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G Global network can be illustrated in the growth trajectory of Indonesia and Asia as a whole.

PT. ABC's trusted relationships and knowledge of the local and regional market have prepared them for their next stage of growth and aligns with the digital revolution in the region. Indonesia is now the world's 10th largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity, and a member of the G-20. Indonesia is projected to grow to the 7th largest economy in the world by 2050; larger than The United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada. Indonesia is experiencing a transformation, with rapid economic growth and swift technological improvements, especially in Mobile Broadband, as Indonesia expands its position as an Economic Center of Opportunity in Asia, and as Indonesia Unlocks its' Digital Potential. Indonesia has a population of nearly 300 Million, and Indonesians operate almost 450 Million Devices and is one of the world's largest markets with unique needs. PT. ABC's Apps provide services tailored to the needs of Indonesia—its' citizens, enterprises and government.

Importantly, Virtual 5G with millions of user installations, provides a market ready platform and an established user base for PT. ABC's Apps. Virtual 5G has been installed millions of times globally, including to more than a million users in Indonesia, and has been installed on over 6,000+ models of Android phones, including the leading phones sold in Indonesia and throughout the world --Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, Sony, and many others. This platform allows Virtual 5G to make these services available to users of Virtual 5G throughout Asia (a total addressable market of 4.7 Billion, two-thirds of the global population) and where these users will be able to leverage Virtual 5G's Industry Leading Performance to enjoy an enhanced level of service across Asia and the globe.

Virtual 5G elevates the performance of older generation phones such as 3G and 4G/LTE phones to 5G performance and Virtual 5G is a new Software which even improves the native Mobile Broadband performance of new 5G phones. The Virtual 5G App has Industry Leading Performance in Bandwidth, Speed, Quality and Latency Reduction. Virtual 5G delivers Latency of less than 1 Millisecond to the first network hop. 5G promises Mobile Broadband Speeds of 50+ Mbps; Virtual 5G already delivers from 200 to 1,000+ Mbps. These performance increases are important because they enable what consumers want --better Browsing, better Quality Video Streaming, and Video Chat / Conferencing, with fewer stops/starts and no dropped calls with a Freemium App. Most importantly they are 100% available in all situations including Remote Work, Remote Education, Corporate Locales, Stores, and public spaces such as Public Transit, Cars, Planes and recreational locations.

About PT BUM Desa Indonesia (BUMDES) / BDI

PT BUM Desa Indonesia (BUMDES) Jakarta Raya, Indonesia · PT Indonesian Village Owned Enterprises (BUMDES) / BDI is the holding company of many Village Owned Enterprises in Indonesia. PT BDI oversees and has network of more than 74,500 rural, suburban and urban municipalities, and over 20,000 business entities spread across villages and remote and local areas of Indonesia.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd,

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, Incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual 5G, is a first of its' kind, App and Service which delivers 5G Mobile Broadband over a globally available 5G service through a worldwide OTT (Over The Top) network, which operates over all existing forms of networks including Cellular Radio, WiFi, Terrestrial, and Satellite. As an OTT, Virtual 5G's service globally interconnects users through any and all service providers. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its' own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network to allow millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds.

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.