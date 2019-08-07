PT Bahana TCW Investment Management Automates Investment Operations with SS&C PORTIA

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that PT Bahana TCW Investment Management (Bahana TCW) is live on PORTIA®, SS&C's comprehensive, middle-to-back office investment operations platform.

Bahana TCW is a leading investment management and advisory firm headquartered in Indonesia with approximately USD 3.3 billion in assets under management. Bahana TCW selected SS&C for its successful track record in Asia, strong knowledge of the Indonesian market and PORTIA's ability to support the firm's growing mutual fund reporting requirements. PORTIA automates the firm's portfolio and fund accounting, and client and regulatory reporting on a single platform.

"SS&C dedicated a strong team that was able to meet our operational requirements at a competitive price," said Edward P Lubis, President Director, PT Bahana TCW Investment Management. "We have now gained substantial efficiencies and stronger reporting capabilities."

"Indonesia is a strong market for SS&C and we're pleased to support Bahana TCW," said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President, Institutional & Investment Management, SS&C Technologies. "We continue to invest in product development and market expertise to remain a leading solution provider in APAC."

About PT Bahana TCW Investment Management

Bahana TCW Investment Management is an experienced investment management and advisory firm offering a wealth of choices and strategies to mutual funds and investors. Having established itself as a trusted partner for both institutional and individual clients, the company commands total assets under management (AUM) of approximately USD 3.3 billion. Bahana TCW Investment Management is fourth among all fund managers in Indonesia based upon mutual fund AUM (IDR only, excluding discretionary funds). Visit https://link.bahanatcw.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

