PT Expo China 2021 Opens in Beijing

Xin Guobin pointed out that the information and communication industry, as a basic, strategic and leading industry of the national economy, plays an important supporting role in promoting economic restructuring and social development. He emphasized that facing the future, the information and communication industry shoulders the important mission of advancing the construction of China into a strong country in manufacturing, Internet and digital industries. It is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's important thought on building the nation into a strong cyberpower. We need complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, and continue to deepen high-quality development. The first is to fully improve the development of new digital infrastructure, accelerate the construction of "dual gigabit" networks, coordinate the setup of new data centers, actively develop the industrial Internet and the Internet of Vehicles, and improve IPv6 end-to-end connectivity. The second is to accelerate the expansion of digital development space and further explore the innovative applications of 5G, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies in the fields of digital production, life and social public governance. The third is to strengthen the security barrier for online data, stick to the "four persistence" of the national network security work, focus on improving the network infrastructure protection and network data security system, and continue to improve the security management of new digital infrastructure. The fourth is to further open up the industry for outbound cooperation, continue to deepen market-oriented reforms in the telecommunications sector, and actively support the "going global" of the information and communication industry in seeking win-win international cooperation.

With the theme of "Innovation Lights Up the Digital Future", PT Expo this year invited around 400 renowned companies from home and abroad, with an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters. The "ICT China 2021 High-level Forum" held during the Expo is comprised of nearly 50 theme forums and summits, covering hot topics such as 5G, dual gigabit, data center, IPv6, industrial Internet, BDS, AI, blockchain, quantum computing, Internet of Vehicles, smart cities, data security, emergency communications, etc.

Xiang Libin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Yin Yong, Deputy Mayor of People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Vice President of the Academy of Military Sciences, leaders of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Administration, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Emergency Management, General Administration of Customs, National Radio and Television Administration, The People's Government of Beijing Municipality, military departments, China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, General Technology Group, China Tower and China Broadcasting Network Group, diplomatic envoys of home countries of some exhibitors, as well as the heads of departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology attended the opening forum and paid visits to the exhibition.

SOURCE PT Expo 2021