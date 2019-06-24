PT INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Pintec Technology Holdings (PT) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) to the firm's investigation of possible securities law violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec Technology securities between October 25, 2018 and May 16, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm's investigation, contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PT

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PT@hbsslaw.com.

On April 30, 2019, Pintec and senior management announced, without explanation, they would not timely file the Company's annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018.

Then on May 16, 2019, the Company and senior management announced Pintec received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company it was noncompliant with Nasdaq's listing rules.

In response, the price of Pintec shares fell to close at $7.53 on May 17, 2019, or over 36% below the Company's initial public offering price.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether senior management's statements about Pintec's internal controls over financial reporting may have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pintec Technology should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

