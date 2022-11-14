PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional selects Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for Two Reactor Lines in Indonesia

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional ("PT-KPI") has selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for two reactor lines. Each reactor line is designed to achieve nameplate capacities of 350,000 tons per annum for a combined polyethylene (PE) production capacity of 700,000 tons per annum. The two new reactor lines will be located at PT-KPI's Tuban Complex, East Java, Indonesia. PT-KPI will access the "full-density" flexibility of their two new UNIPOL™ PE Process lines to produce a broad array of both HDPE and LLDPE products to satisfy growing PE demand within the Indonesian region.

PT-KPI will utilize Univation's advanced PRODIGY™ Bimodal HDPE Technology and advanced ACCLAIM™ Unimodal HDPE Technology to cover key end-use applications including large part blow molding, unimodal and bimodal films, and pressure and non-pressure pipe products. PT-KPI will also access Univation's UCAT™ J Catalyst to produce grades that cover large-volume product segments including LLDPE film and HDPE injection molding applications.

PT-KPI has also selected Univation's advanced process control platform ‒ PREMIER™ APC+ 3.0 ‒ to further enhance the overall operating performance of their two UNIPOL™ PE Process lines. Specifically developed for the UNIPOL™ PE Process, the APC+ 3.0 platform represents Univation's latest generation of advanced process control software with capabilities that include optimizing raw material utilization, maximizing production rates, and enabling seamless product grade transitions. Additionally, PT-KPI has elected to utilize the UNIPOL™ PE Process Virtual Plant Simulator ("UVPS") software. The recently updated UVPS training platform delivers a realistic training experience allowing PT-KPI to train its operating staff on all essential unit operations related to the UNIPOL™ PE Process including steady-state and transitional operating procedures.

Luis Cirihal, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "Our Univation expert teams are already fully engaged on this important Indonesian project to enable PT-KPI with the successful construction, commission, and start-up of their two new UNIPOL™ PE Process lines". Luis continued his comments, "We further look forward to supporting PT-KPI as they take full advantage of the broad PE product flexibility for both highly competitive large-volume grades as well as key specialty grades. Furthermore, we are focused on assisting PT-KPI with their on-going product needs after start-up as they continue to successfully produce a variety of HDPE and LLDPE grades that are vital to satisfy Indonesian PE market needs – both today and into the future".

PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional provided their comments, "We are pleased to collaborate with Univation Technologies on our two new polyethylene reactor lines as we prepare to introduce this new significant source of polyethylene supply to Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region. In accordance with Design Build Competition (DBC) concept, Univation Technologies is registered in our Approved Licensor List and was chosen by the entire group of EPC contractors who competed in our Bidding (Tender) Process".

About PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional ("PT-KPI")

PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional (PT-KPI) is the refining & petrochemical subholding company of PT Pertamina (Persero) that acts as a strategic holding company. PT-KPI makes investments and runs Pertamina's businesses in refining oil and gas and other materials to make high-value fuel, lubricant, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical products; as well as develops the refining and petrochemical sector to meet the growing market demand for refined and petrochemical products.

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PREMIER, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

