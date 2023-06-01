PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk: Tender Offer Settlement Announcement

News provided by

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk

01 Jun, 2023, 05:29 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") today announced the settlement of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash ("Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2024 ("Notes"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum, dated May 18, 2023 ("Tender Offer Memorandum") which is available on the tender website ("Tender Website") at https://deals.is.kroll.com/pgn. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Tender Offer Consideration plus Accrued Interest Payment for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on May 31, 2023.

Pursuant to the settlement of the Tender Offer, US$499,851,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were purchased by the Company and have been cancelled. The aggregate principal amount of Notes that remains outstanding as of the date of this announcement is US$450,149,000.

Documents for the Tender Offer, including the Tender Offer Memorandum, are available at the Tender Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/pgn and may also be obtained by contacting the Information and Tender Agent by telephone at +44 20 7704 0880 (London) / +852 2281 0114 (Hong Kong) or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk

Also from this source

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk: Tender Offer Expiration Announcement

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk: Tender Offer Launch

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.