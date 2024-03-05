PTA Leaders to Convene in the Nation's Capital to Take Action for Kids

05 Mar, 2024, 15:30 ET
National PTA 2024 Legislative Conference to feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden
WHAT:
Hundreds of PTA leaders and education advocates from across the country will come together March 5-7 in Alexandria, Va., for the 2024 National PTA Legislative Conference. During the conference, attendees will take action on issues that affect the education, health, safety, well-being and long-term success of America's children by meeting with their members of Congress, Wednesday, March 6. They will also hear from speakers and participate in workshops to get an update on issues impacting children, families and schools and grow their advocacy skills. The theme for this year's conference is Share Power for Every Child.
Among the speakers, attendees will hear from First Lady Jill Biden. The conference will also feature a panel discussion with PTSA student members as well as a panel discussion on "Protecting Our School Communities from Gun Violence" with Abbey Clements, co-founder and executive director of Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, along with Michelle Kefford, principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Dr. George Roberts, leadership consultant for Baltimore County Public Schools, who are both part of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal Recovery Network.
National PTA will recognize Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT-05) during the conference with its 2024 Congressional Voice for Children Award. The association will also honor the recipients of its 2024 Outstanding Advocacy Awards. Additionally, during the conference, National PTA and Everytown for Gun Safety will be announcing a new collaboration.
WHEN:
National PTA Legislative Conference
Tuesday, March 5 – Thursday, March 7
Opening Session, Everytown for Gun Safety Remarks
Tuesday, March 5 – 1 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Edison ABCD
First Lady Jill Biden Remarks
Tuesday, March 5 – 4:30 p.m.
Edison ABCD
Youth Voices Panel Discussion
Tuesday, March 5 – 8:30 p.m.
Edison ABCD
Awards Presentation, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Remarks
Wednesday, March 6 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Edison ABCD
Closing Session, Protecting Our School Communities from Gun Violence Panel Discussion
Thursday, March 7 – 11 a.m. to Noon
Edison ABCD
WHERE:
The Westin Alexandria Old Town
400 Courthouse Square
Alexandria, VA 22314
CONTACT:
Heidi May Wilson, National PTA
[email protected], (614) 570-3922
About National PTA
National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth.
