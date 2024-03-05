PTA Leaders to Convene in the Nation's Capital to Take Action for Kids

National PTA 2024 Legislative Conference to feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Hundreds of PTA leaders and education advocates from across the country will come together March 5-7 in Alexandria, Va., for the 2024 National PTA Legislative Conference . During the conference, attendees will take action on issues that affect the education, health, safety, well-being and long-term success of America's children by meeting with their members of Congress, Wednesday, March 6. They will also hear from speakers and participate in workshops to get an update on issues impacting children, families and schools and grow their advocacy skills. The theme for this year's conference is Share Power for Every Child.

Among the speakers, attendees will hear from First Lady Jill Biden. The conference will also feature a panel discussion with PTSA student members as well as a panel discussion on "Protecting Our School Communities from Gun Violence" with Abbey Clements, co-founder and executive director of Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, along with Michelle Kefford, principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Dr. George Roberts, leadership consultant for Baltimore County Public Schools, who are both part of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal Recovery Network.

National PTA will recognize Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT-05) during the conference with its 2024 Congressional Voice for Children Award . The association will also honor the recipients of its 2024 Outstanding Advocacy Awards . Additionally, during the conference, National PTA and Everytown for Gun Safety will be announcing a new collaboration.

WHEN:

National PTA Legislative Conference

Tuesday, March 5 – Thursday, March 7

Opening Session, Everytown for Gun Safety Remarks

Tuesday, March 5 – 1 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Edison ABCD

First Lady Jill Biden Remarks

Tuesday, March 5 – 4:30 p.m.

Edison ABCD

Youth Voices Panel Discussion

Tuesday, March 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Edison ABCD

Awards Presentation, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Remarks

Wednesday, March 6 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Edison ABCD

Closing Session, Protecting Our School Communities from Gun Violence Panel Discussion

Thursday, March 7 – 11 a.m. to Noon

Edison ABCD

WHERE:

The Westin Alexandria Old Town

400 Courthouse Square

Alexandria, VA 22314

CONTACT:

Heidi May Wilson, National PTA

[email protected], (614) 570-3922

