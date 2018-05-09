PTACcrew.com Acquires PTACUnits.com

John O'Hara Sr., the founder of PTACUnits.com and an expert in the industry, offered the following: "I have spent over four decades serving customers throughout the U.S., and it was important to me that my customers land in good hands." PTACUnits.com was sold to Knoxville-based PTAC Crew in an all-cash asset sale that was coordinated by PTAC Crew's parent company, Mollenhour Gross.

"From the beginning of my interactions with them, they were polite, easy to work with, and most importantly, they did absolutely everything they said they would do," added O'Hara, "They made it easy to sell my business, and I look forward to witnessing their continued success."

Travis Bullington, President of PTAC Crew, offered, "We were delighted to welcome Mike [an employee of PTACUnits.com] onto our team, and he has already been busy providing the same excellent service for which PTACUnits.com became known. We have tremendous respect for what John and Mike accomplished together, and we aim to carry on that legacy."

PTACUnits.com will continue to sell all major brands of PTAC units and parts with guaranteed fast delivery from its multiple distribution locations. It will remain a nationwide distributor for Amana, Friedrich, GE, Gree, LG, and others.

"We admire folks who work hard and who earn a reputation for treating their customers right," offered Jordan Mollenhour of Mollenhour Gross. Established in 2004 by Jordan Mollenhour and Dustin Gross, Mollenhour Gross (http://www.mollenhourgross.com/) is a private holding company based in Knoxville, TN. Its portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries including online retail, hospitality, recycling, warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, packaging manufacturing, real estate, and software.

About PTACUnits.com:

John O'Hara began his career in the HVAC industry in 1965. After founding what would become PTACUnits.com (https://ptacunits.com), he successfully built a name providing products and services to support hotel, hospitality, and assisted living clients, many of whom remain his good friends.

About PTACcrew.com:

PTAC Crew (https://ptaccrew.com/), based in Knoxville, TN, is a provider of turnkey PTAC sales, installation, change-out, refurbishing, and other services for hotels, hospitality, and assisted living properties throughout the United States.

