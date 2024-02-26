PTAG Inc. Awarded Role as Collaborative Contracting Facilitator and Coach for NWMO's Deep Geological Repository Project

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant step forward for Canada's plan to manage used nuclear fuel, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has entrusted PTAG Inc. with the pivotal role of Collaborative Contracting Facilitator and Coach for its ground-breaking deep geological repository project. This project underscores a national commitment to the safe, long-term management of Canada's used nuclear fuel, ensuring the protection of people and the environment for generations.

Recognizing the complexities inherent in Canada's plan for used nuclear fuel, NWMO has adopted the Industrial Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model, a method pioneered by the Construction Industry Institute (CII) in 2016, which emphasizes collaborative planning and execution. PTAG, having contributed to the development of Industrial IPD alongside global industry partners and academic leaders, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the project.

Industrial IPD stands at the forefront of collaborative contracting, offering a framework that significantly enhances project outcomes through improved quality management, cost savings, and schedule performance. PTAG's leadership in the first project utilizing Industrial IPD — a hydroelectric refurbishment in Ontario, Canada — showcases the tangible benefits of this approach, even in the face of challenges such as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

With a rich history of project management success with waste management, nuclear energy, and large-scale mining projects, PTAG is poised to leverage its global experience in collaborative contracting to the benefit of Canada's plan. "We are extremely proud to support NWMO in implementing Industrial IPD for the project." says Michael Dubreuil, Managing Partner at PTAG. "This partnership not only highlights our commitment to innovation in project delivery but also reinforces our dedication to enhancing industry standards and outcomes."

The engagement of PTAG in Canada's plan for used nuclear fuel not only marks a milestone in Canada's approach to managing its used nuclear fuel but also signals a broader industry shift towards more collaborative, efficient, and sustainable project delivery methods. PTAG's role as facilitator, trainer, and coach, sets a new benchmark for excellence in the execution of large, complex industrial projects across Canada and beyond.

About PTAG: [www.ptaginc.com] PTAG is a leading project management services firm that specializes in delivering complex industrial projects by leveraging collaborative contracting, innovative project delivery methods, and deep industry expertise. With a focus on Mining, Utilities & Energy, Oil & Gas, and Infrastructure sectors, for over 15 years PTAG has been committed to driving project success and advancing industry best practices globally.

SOURCE PTAG Inc.