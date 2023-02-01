PTC ANNOUNCES FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Raising Cash Flow Guidance and Narrowing Constant Currency ARR Guidance Range for FY'23

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"In our first fiscal quarter, we again delivered strong ARR and cash flow results that exceeded our guidance ranges. We reported ARR growth of 11%, organic ARR growth of 10%, and organic constant currency ARR growth of 14%. The Codebeamer™ business, which we acquired in Q3'22, added an additional point of ARR growth, taking constant currency ARR growth to 15%. In Q1, our cash from operations was $181 million, up 31% year over year, and our free cash flow was $172 million, up 28% year over year," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.

"Our product portfolio, now increasingly differentiated with the acquisition of ServiceMax, and our industry-leading SaaS capabilities align well to the manufacturing industry's push for digital transformation. Despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions, the resiliency of our business due to our subscription model and our strong market position, coupled with solid execution and prudent financial management, position PTC for continued solid financial performance in fiscal 2023," concluded Heppelmann.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. For additional details, please refer to the Q1'23 earnings presentation and financial data tables that have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.ptc.com . The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

$ In millions Q1'23 Q1'22 YoY Change Q1'23

Guidance ARR as reported $1,663 $1,496 11 %

ARR at constant currency $1,603 $1,389 15 % $1,580 - $1,600 Organic ARR as reported $1,645 $1,496 10 %

Organic ARR at constant currency $1,586 $1,389 14 %

Cash from operations $181 $138 31 % ~$170 Free cash flow $172 $134 28 % ~$165 Revenue1 $466 $458 2 %

Operating margin1 23 % 14 % 900 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin1 36 % 35 % 100 bps

Earnings per share1 $0.63 $0.392 63 %

Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $0.99 $0.95 4 %

Total cash and cash equivalents $388 $296 31 %

Gross debt $1,359 $1,450 -6 %



1 In Q1'23, revenue was up 9% year over year, on a constant currency basis. Revenue and, as a result, operating margin, operating profit, and earnings per share are impacted by revenue recognition under ASC 606. 2 In Q1'22, earnings per share included a $0.29 impact related to restructuring, partially offset by a $0.08 benefit related to a gain on an investment.

Reconciliation of Q1'23 Cash from Operations to Free Cash Flow

In millions Q1'23 Q1'23 Guidance Cash from Operations $181 ~$170 Capital expenditures ($9) (~$5) Free Cash Flow $172 ~$165

Fiscal 2023 and Q2'23 Guidance

"Q1 was a solid start to the year, driven by the resilience of our business model, our consistent execution, operational discipline and the actions we have taken to align our investments with our growth opportunities. While we saw incremental signs of a softening economy in Q1, we believe we have set our financial guidance appropriately, balancing our momentum and forecast with macroeconomic uncertainties. Based on our performance in Q1'23 and forecast for FY'23, we are raising our cash flow guidance and narrowing the ARR guidance range we presented at our investor day in November 2022, which includes the ServiceMax acquisition," said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC.

In millions except percentages

(all figures include ServiceMax) FY'23 Previous

Guidance1 FY'23 YoY Growth

Guidance FY'23

Guidance Q2'23

Guidance ARR at Constant Currency $1,905 - $1,965 22% - 25% $1,910 - $1,960 $1,790 - $1,810 Cash from Operations ~$585 ~37% ~$595 ~$205 Free Cash Flow ~$565 ~38% ~$575 ~$200 Revenue $2,050 - $2,130 7% - 11% $2,070 - $2,150



1 Previous guidance, including ServiceMax, from November 17, 2022 Investor Day presentation, slide 50

Reconciliation of Cash from Operations Guidance to Free Cash Flow Guidance

In millions (all figures include ServiceMax) FY'23 Previous

Guidance FY'23

Guidance Q2'23

Guidance Cash from Operations ~$585 ~$595 ~$205 Capital expenditures (~$20) (~$20) (~$5) Free Cash Flow ~$565 ~$575 ~$200

Our FY'23 and Q2'23 financial guidance includes the assumptions below:

We provide ARR guidance on a constant currency basis, using our FY'23 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2022 ) for all periods. Foreign exchange fluctuations during Q1'23 had a favorable impact on our Q1'23 reported ARR, compared to our Q1'23 constant currency ARR. Using foreign exchange rates as of the end of Q1'23 and assuming the midpoint of our constant currency guidance ranges:





) for all periods. Foreign exchange fluctuations during Q1'23 had a favorable impact on our Q1'23 reported ARR, compared to our Q1'23 constant currency ARR. Using foreign exchange rates as of the end of Q1'23 and assuming the midpoint of our constant currency guidance ranges: Q2'23 reported ARR would be higher by approximately $62 million , compared to Q2'23 constant currency ARR



, compared to Q2'23 constant currency ARR

FY'23 reported ARR would be higher by approximately $67 million , compared to FY'23 constant currency ARR

, compared to FY'23 constant currency ARR We expect FY'23 organic churn to be ~5.5%, in line with FY'22.



For cash flow, due to invoicing seasonality, and consistent with the past 2 years, we expect the majority of our collections to occur in the first half of our fiscal year and for Q4'23 to be our lowest cash flow generation quarter.



Our GAAP P&L expectations, including our GAAP tax rate, do not include the impact of ServiceMax purchase accounting as the valuation of the acquired assets and liabilities has not been completed. The purchase accounting will include valuing acquired assets and liabilities and is expected to have a material impact on our financial statements.



Compared to FY'22, at the mid-point of FY'23 ARR guidance, FY'23 GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of ServiceMax purchase accounting, are expected to increase approximately 6% to 7%, and FY'23 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 10% to 11%, primarily due to the acquisition of ServiceMax and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.



FY'23 GAAP P&L results, excluding the impact of ServiceMax purchase accounting, are expected to include the items below, totaling $253 million to $268 million , as well as their related tax effects:





to , as well as their related tax effects: $180 million to $195 million of stock-based compensation expense, with the increase from our previous assumption of $165 million to $180 million primarily due to the acquisition of ServiceMax



to of stock-based compensation expense, with the increase from our previous assumption of to primarily due to the acquisition of ServiceMax

$57 million of intangible asset amortization expense



of intangible asset amortization expense

$16 million of acquisition and transaction-related expense

of acquisition and transaction-related expense Our FY'23 GAAP tax rate, excluding the impact of ServiceMax purchase accounting, is expected to be approximately 22%. Our FY'23 non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 22%.



FY'23 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million .



. Our long-term goal, assuming our Debt/EBITDA ratio is below 3x, is to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases, while also taking into consideration the interest rate environment and strategic opportunities. Given the current interest rate environment, we expect to prioritize paying down our debt in FY'23 and FY'24.

PTC's Fiscal First Quarter Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. To participate in the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2508 or (240) 789-2735 and provide the passcode 7328695, or log in to the webcast, available on PTC's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PTC provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to its financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; restructuring and other charges, net; certain non-operating charges and credits; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Free Cash Flow: PTC provides information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'23 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2022, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period. All discussion of FY'23 and comparative prior period ARR results (including FY'22 baseline amounts) are reflected using the foreign exchange rates as of September 30, 2022.

Operating Measures

ARR: We provide an ARR (Annual Run Rate) operating measure to help investors understand and assess the performance of our business as a SaaS and on-premises subscription company. ARR represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We believe ARR is a valuable operating metric to measure the health of a subscription business because it captures expected subscription and support cash generation from customers

Organic Constant Currency ARR: We provide an organic constant currency ARR measure to help investors understand and assess the performance of our business without the distorting effects of ARR from acquisitions in the comparative period and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Because our ARR measures represent the annualized value of customer contracts as of a point in time, they do not represent revenue for any particular period or remaining revenue that will be recognized in future periods.

Churn: We provide a churn measure to enable investors to understand and assess our customer contract retention. Churn represents the difference between the ARR amount for all subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts ended within a reporting period and the ARR of renewal contracts started within a reporting period as of the end of the reporting period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historic facts, including statements about our future financial and growth expectations and targets, the expected effect of the ServiceMax acquisition on our business and future results, and potential stock repurchases, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may deteriorate sooner or to a greater extent than we expect due to, among other factors, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, increasing interest rates and inflation, volatile foreign exchange rates and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, and the effects of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including the effect on energy supplies to Europe, any of which could cause customers to delay or reduce purchases of new software, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us, which would adversely affect ARR and/or our financial results, including cash flow; our businesses, including our ServiceMax and SaaS businesses, may not expand and/or generate the revenue, cash flow, or ARR we expect if customers are slower to adopt those technologies than we expect or if they adopt competing technologies; our strategic initiatives and investments, including our accelerated investments in our transition to SaaS and the acquisition of ServiceMax, may not deliver the results when or as we expect; we may be unable to integrate the ServiceMax technology when or as we expect; we may be unable to generate sufficient operating cash flow to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders, and other uses of cash or our credit facility limits could preclude such repurchases; and foreign exchange rates may differ materially from those we expect. In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses, and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021













Revenue:









Recurring revenue $ 417,110



$ 405,125

Perpetual license

13,244





8,468

Professional services

35,556





44,128

Total revenue (1)

465,910





457,721













Cost of revenue (2)

95,790





95,118













Gross margin

370,120





362,603













Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing (2)

118,383





125,476

Research and development (2)

88,177





80,534

General and administrative (2)

50,971





51,940

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,026





8,484

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(338)





33,991

Total operating expenses

265,219





300,425













Operating income

104,901





62,178

Other expense, net

(18,477)





(6,802)

Income before income taxes

86,424





55,376

Provision for income taxes

11,389





9,287

Net income $ 75,035



$ 46,089













Earnings per share:









Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.39

Weighted average shares outstanding

117,819





117,347













Diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.39

Weighted average shares outstanding

118,788





118,598

























(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.



PTC Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

























Revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services is as follows:











Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021

License revenue (1) $ 172,698



$ 169,108

Support and cloud services revenue

257,656





244,485

Professional services revenue

35,556





44,128

Total revenue $ 465,910



$ 457,721













(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.













The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:















Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021

Cost of revenue $ 4,075



$ 5,972

Sales and marketing

12,196





13,081

Research and development

11,458





10,176

General and administrative

13,775





16,713

Total stock-based compensation $ 41,504



$ 45,942



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021













GAAP gross margin $ 370,120



$ 362,603

Stock-based compensation

4,075





5,972

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue

6,142





6,493

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 380,337



$ 375,068













GAAP operating income $ 104,901



$ 62,178

Stock-based compensation

41,504





45,942

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14,168





14,977

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

5,806





1,050

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(338)





33,991

Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 166,041



$ 158,138













GAAP net income $ 75,035



$ 46,089

Stock-based compensation

41,504





45,942

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14,168





14,977

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

5,806





1,050

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(338)





33,991

Non-operating charges (credits), net (2)

525





(9,766)

Income tax adjustments (3)

(18,733)





(19,225)

Non-GAAP net income $ 117,967



$ 113,058













GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.63



$ 0.39

Stock-based compensation

0.35





0.39

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.12





0.13

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.05





0.01

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(0.00)





0.29

Non-operating charges (credits)

0.00





(0.08)

Income tax adjustments

(0.16)





(0.16)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.99



$ 0.95













(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:











Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021

GAAP operating margin

22.5 %



13.6 % Stock-based compensation

8.9 %



10.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles

3.0 %



3.3 % Acquisition and transaction-related charges

1.2 %



0.2 % Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(0.1) %



7.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin

35.6 %



34.5 %











(2) In Q1'23, we recognized a $0.5M financing charge for a debt commitment agreement associated with our

anticipated acquisition of ServiceMax. In Q1'22, we recorded a $9.8 million gain on an investment in a publicly-traded company.

(3) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable

tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



























December 31,



September 30,



2022



2022













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,588



$ 272,182

Accounts receivable, net

562,036





636,556

Property and equipment, net

95,142





98,101

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net

2,762,426





2,736,372

Lease assets, net

148,637





137,780

Other assets

839,940





806,277













Total assets $ 4,795,769



$ 4,687,268













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deferred revenue $ 516,033



$ 520,333

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

1,351,171





1,350,628

Lease obligations

199,918





189,575

Other liabilities

328,098





330,698

Stockholders' equity

2,400,549





2,296,034













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,795,769





4,687,268















PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021













Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 75,035



$ 46,089

Stock-based compensation

41,504





45,942

Depreciation and amortization

21,328





22,088

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

8,054





8,860

Accounts receivable

105,512





57,316

Accounts payable and accruals

(9,850)





15,812

Deferred revenue

(19,635)





(13,696)

Income taxes

(16,836)





(8,328)

Other

(24,191)





(36,347)

Net cash provided by operating activities

180,921





137,736













Capital expenditures

(9,180)





(3,362)

Purchase of intangible assets

-





(450)

Repurchases of common stock

-





(119,739)

Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-based awards

(52,423)





(49,165)

Settlement of net investment hedges

(10,795)





6,473

Divestitures of businesses and assets, net

(154)





-

Credit facility origination costs

(1,350)





-

Other financing & investing activities

(217)





(239)

Foreign exchange impact on cash

8,616





(1,661)













Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

115,418





(30,407)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

272,888





327,046

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,306



$ 296,639















PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)















Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2022



2021

Cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 180,921



$ 137,736

Capital expenditures

(9,180)





(3,362)

Free cash flow (1) $ 171,741



$ 134,374













(1) In Q1'23, we made $4.3 million of acquisition and transaction-related payments and $0.6 million of restructuring payments.

In Q1'22, we made no acquisition and transaction-related payments and $10.5 million of restructuring payments.

These payments are included within cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow.



