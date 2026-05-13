PTC for Startups Program Helps Companies Design, Produce, and Launch Next-Generation Products

Free access to Onshape, Creo+, Codebeamer+, and a startup package for Arena to manage every stage of the product lifecycle from design and development through compliance and launch

Annual renewals available to support startups through key funding and revenue milestones

Exposure to PTC's global ecosystem to support industry visibility

BOSTON , May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the expansion of its startup program to companies across all industries, extending a model that began with its Aerospace and Defense Startup Program, launched in 2025. Building on that program's success, PTC for Startups now makes PTC's professional-grade product development tools available to qualifying early and growth-stage startups worldwide — at no cost.

Image courtesy of PTC.

Qualifying startups receive free access for five users each to PTC's Onshape® cloud-native CAD and product data management (PDM) platform, Creo+® SaaS computer-aided design (CAD) solution, and Codebeamer+™ SaaS application lifecycle management (ALM) solution. A startup package for PTC's Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solution is also available at a discounted rate. Creo+, Onshape, and Codebeamer+ licenses are renewable annually with no time limit, as long as startups continue to meet program eligibility requirements, ensuring support through key funding and revenue milestones.

"When you're pioneering reusable spaceflight, and your launch window won't wait, you need to move fast," said Will Sherman, CTO and Co-Founder, Reditus Space. "From our first day in the Startup Program, we had full access to professional-grade CAD and PDM tools without the friction of license management or IT overhead, so our teams could scale confidently with the compliance and control we needed."

The expanded program reflects PTC's belief that early-stage companies shouldn't face financial barriers to enterprise-grade tooling. For startups, speed matters most: bringing products to market quickly while navigating rapid iteration, lean teams, distributed collaboration, and the constant pressure of fundraising and growth. PTC for Startups is designed to help founders move faster from day one with cloud tools that support agility, teamwork, and scale at every stage of the journey.

"We went from idea to CAD, prototype, and procurement in about seven days. That wouldn't have been possible without PTC," says Ivan Tregear, Chief Technology Officer, KAIKAKU. "Non-blocking releases and collaborative workflows let us iterate hardware at the speed required by an early-stage startup."

Beyond software, participants gain access to PTC's global ecosystem of incubators, technology partners, and fellow innovators, along with opportunities for mentorship, co-marketing, and industry exposure.

"PTC helps the world's leading companies bring better products to life, and with PTC for Startups, we're extending that same commitment to the next generation of innovators, giving them the tools to move fast, scale with confidence, and compete on a level playing field from day one," said Catherine Kniker, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, PTC. "The startups building today are the industry leaders of tomorrow, and we want PTC to be part of that journey from the very beginning."

Onshape, Creo+, Codebeamer+, Arena, along with the rest of PTC's portfolio, support the company's vision of an Intelligent Product Lifecycle, which enables manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering and extend the value of that data across their entire enterprise. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about the PTC for Startups Program and how it can support your journey, be sure to attend the Boston Tech Week event on May 27, from 12:00 to 3:00 pm ET, at PTC's Seaport Headquarters. You'll connect with founders, VCs, and ecosystem partners, and hear firsthand insights from leaders who've built successful startups.

To apply for the PTC for Startups program, visit PTC.com/startups.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, Creo+, Codebeamer+, Onshape, Arena, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.