PTC, Huawei, AutoStore, and Utimaco Among the 37 Companies Leading the Way in 2022 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of 10 recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 37 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2022.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging daily. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for companies looking for the best technology providers. Our Competitive Rankings offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors and are proving to be an invaluable tool for our clients," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

PTC – Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms

– Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms Nokia – Open RAN Platforms

– Open RAN Platforms Device Authority – IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management

– IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management VMware – 5G Telco Cloud-Native Platforms

– 5G Telco Cloud-Native Platforms Ericsson – Massive MIMO Platforms

– Massive MIMO Platforms AutoStore – Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors

– Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors Utimaco – Hardware Security Module OEMs

– Hardware Security Module OEMs Entrust – Centralized Personalization and Issuance Solutions

– Centralized Personalization and Issuance Solutions Huawei – Device Management for Massive IoT

– Device Management for Massive IoT Blue Yonder – Supply Chain Visibility Solution Providers

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 37 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2022.

