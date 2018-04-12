PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Credit Suisse and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets also acted as a book-running manager.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010; telephone: 800-221-1037; email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions,1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; telephone: (800)-831-9146; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. Founded 20 years ago, PTC Therapeutics has successfully launched two rare disorder products and has a global commercial footprint. This success is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

For More Information:

Investors:

Emily Hill

+ 1 (908) 912-9327

ehill@ptcbio.com

Media:

Jane Baj

+1 (908) 912-9167

jbaj@ptcbio.com

