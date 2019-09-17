PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTCT) announced today that it is commencing an offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Notes are to be offered and sold in a private offering only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The interest rate, conversion rate, conversion price and other terms will be determined by negotiations among PTC and the initial purchaser of the Notes. PTC also expects to grant to the initial purchaser a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum. The Notes and the shares of PTC's common stock underlying these securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

For More Information:

Investors:

Emily Hill

+ 1 (908) 912-9327

ehill@ptcbio.com

Media:

Jane Baj

+1 (908) 912-9167

jbaj@ptcbio.com

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

