PTC Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Healthcare Finance Strategist Pierre Gravier as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the appointment of Pierre Gravier to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Gravier brings more than 17 years of experience as an investment banker, venture capitalist and scientist to PTC. Most recently, Pierre was a managing director in the healthcare group of Perella Weinberg Partners, a leading independent global advisory firm. At Perella Weinberg, he focused on advising companies in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors on finance strategy and corporate development.

"We are incredibly excited to have Pierre as part of PTC's leadership team," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Pierre's extensive global experience in finance and healthcare advisory will be incredibly helpful as we continue to build the PTC of tomorrow. Having known Pierre over the past several years, I am confident his knowledge, experience and passion to help patients make him a great addition to the PTC family."

Prior to joining Perella Weinberg, Pierre worked as a healthcare investment banker at Barclays Capital in London. Previously, he was a venture capital analyst at Société Générale Asset Management in Paris, where he focused on early-stage investments in the biotechnology sector. Mr. Gravier began his career as a scientist at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Pierre holds a master's degree in finance from ESCP Business School and a Master of Science in bioengineering from the University of Technology of Compiègne.

"I am excited to join the patient-focused and mission-driven PTC team and look forward to supporting our continued efforts to deliver transformational therapies to patients with high unmet medical need," said Pierre Gravier.

