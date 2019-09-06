PTC Therapeutics Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of STRIVE Grant Awards by Announcing 2019 Award Winners

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Company's 2019 global STRIVE Awards program, designed to support non-profit organizations serving the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community. The impact of this year's STRIVE Awards will be felt across four continents, with awards granted to patient organizations in Brazil, Israel, Macedonia, Mexico, Spain and the U.S.

"In this fifth anniversary year, we are especially proud of the positive impact the STRIVE Awards have made in communities around the world, including hard to reach and underserved areas," said Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics. "We were overwhelmed by the breadth and quality of STRIVE applications, all highlighting the role that patient organizations play in developing creative and inspiring solutions that address challenges in Duchenne communities."

Thirty organizations worldwide submitted applications to STRIVE this year. An independent panel of external experts with knowledge in rare diseases, patient advocacy, and funding initiatives judged entries for innovation, vision and empowerment.

"The high quality of the submissions made the judging process very tough, but it was inspiring to see such a range of inventive and thoughtful solutions to the many diverse unmet needs of the Duchenne community," said Diane Dorman, one of the judges. "We believe the winning projects will make a real difference where the need is high, as well as be an inspiration to other organizations and Duchenne communities around the world."

PTC Therapeutics is pleased to announce the following 2019 STRIVE Award recipients:

Brazil: Rare Diseases Association of Rio Grande Do Norte (AMPS/RN) will work with the School of Music at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte to devise a program of music therapy for Duchenne patients at the Onofre Lopes University Hospital.

Israel: Little Steps Israel will provide an opportunity for adolescents and adults with Duchenne to participate in a home-based web design course, followed by experience of working with clients as part of a work experience program, giving those enrolled into the course an opportunity for independence and to learn new skills.

Macedonia: Muscular Dystrophy Association Macedonia will work with neighboring countries to host a regional South-East European seminar for healthcare professionals, parents and patients on physical and hydromassage therapy, to help relieve disease symptoms and improve quality of life.

Mexico: Enlace Distrofia Muscular Duchenne Becker AC will address the lack of specialized care in Northern Mexico by providing a comprehensive medical care package with consultations and cardiac and pulmonary monitoring for the Duchenne and Becker patients in the region.

Spain: The Duchenne Parent Project Spain project will provide practical and emotional support to families who have received a diagnosis of Duchenne or Becker, creating an action protocol and giving advice on services that are available to provide support.

United States: Mitchell's Journey Foundation will deliver more than 500 'Hope Kits' to Duchenne families across Utah to offer stories that lift, encourage, and empower families who have been given a Duchenne diagnosis.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the STRIVE Awards, a celebratory video highlighting some of the most inspirational projects to date was launched today, and can be viewed on the PTC website: www.ptcbio.com/en/about-ptc/ptc-strive-awards-program/.

About the STRIVE Awards Program

PTC began the STRIVE Awards program in 2015 to support initiatives that will benefit the Duchenne community by increasing awareness, diagnosis and education, and fostering the development of future patient advocates. For further information about the program and each award recipient, please visit the STRIVE section of the PTC website: www.ptcbio.com/en/about-ptc/ptc-strive-awards-program/.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Primarily affecting males, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of all muscles, including skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with Duchenne can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. Duchenne patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support, and heart complications in their late teens and twenties. More information on the signs and symptoms of Duchenne can be found at: www.duchenneandyou.com.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us on www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

