PTC Therapeutics Co-Founder Allan Jacobson, Ph.D., Awarded 2023 Gruber Genetics Prize

PTC Therapeutics

19 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

-- Dr. Jacobson recognized for his pioneering work in nonsense-mediated mRNA decay --

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that Allan Jacobson, Ph.D., co-founder of PTC and member of the Board of Directors, was presented the 2023 Gruber Genetics Prize for his work in identifying and describing the mechanism of nonsense-mediated mRNA decay today in a ceremony in Australia.

"On behalf of PTC's Board of Directors and leadership team we congratulate Allan on receiving this prestigious award and recognition," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Allan's incredibly important work has led to meaningful advances in the treatment of rare diseases including Translarna which was foundational in the success of PTC."

The Gruber International Prize Program honors individuals in the fields of Cosmology, Genetics and Neuroscience, whose groundbreaking work provides new models that inspire and enable fundamental shifts in knowledge and culture. Dr. Jacobson shares the prize with Lynn Maquat, Ph.D., a molecular biologist at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC's mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. PTC's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. PTC believes this allows it to maximize value for all its stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @PTCBio.

