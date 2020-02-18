PTC Therapeutics Launches Sixth Annual STRIVE Awards Program for Advocacy Organizations in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the launch of the sixth annual STRIVE grant awards program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The STRIVE Awards provide a grant to patient advocacy organizations to develop programs that make meaningful contributions to those in the rare disease community. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30, and organizations can apply through an application form available here. Winners will be announced later this year on World Duchenne Awareness Day.

"The funding we received from the STRIVE Award last year has been fundamental in supporting our mission to acquire life-saving medical equipment, allowing us to deliver medical care and emotional support for those affected by Duchenne in northern Mexico," said Graciela Méndez Covarrubias, ENLACE. "ENLACE is the only patient organization reaching those affected by Duchenne in the north Mexican states of Chihuahua and Nuevo Leon who, without our help, would not receive any kind of much-needed specialized care."

Since its launch in 2015, the STRIVE program has supported almost 30 patient programs dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by Duchenne, even in the most remote locations around the world. Previous winning programs have improved access to diagnosis and treatment, provided emotional support for families, and developed opportunities for personal empowerment and independent living for those with Duchenne. Further details of all winning programs and a video showcasing some of the many extraordinary projects that have been supported by STRIVE over the last five years can be found here.

"After celebrating the five year milestone of the STRIVE Awards in 2019, we continue to be hugely proud of helping patient organizations from around the world provide vital support to the Duchenne community by bringing novel and pioneering projects to life," said Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics. "We know that the advocacy organizations supporting the Duchenne community still have so many more inspiring and creative initiatives, and we are as excited as ever to see the proposals that will be submitted this year."

For more information around the criteria for applications, selection process and how to apply, please visit the STRIVE Awards website: www.ptcbio.com/en/strive

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Primarily affecting males, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of all muscles, including skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with Duchenne can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. Duchenne patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support, and heart complications in their late teens and twenties. More information and resources are available at www.duchenneandyou.com

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements, other than those of historical fact, contained in this release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues or projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "guidance", "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

