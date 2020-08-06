PTC Therapeutics' Mary Frances Harmon Named One of the Most Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences by PharmaVOICE Magazine

"Throughout her tenure at PTC, Mary Frances has consistently served as an inspiration to us, the patients, and their families - performing from a place of genuine care and compassion," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "With her long and dedicated experience in patient advocacy, she has been vital in establishing and growing relationships with patients, advocacy groups and caregivers so that PTC can better serve the needs of patients. We could not be prouder of Mary Frances and we are all thrilled that she will receive this well-earned recognition from PharmaVOICE."

Mary Frances has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and currently oversees strategic and operational leadership for corporate communications, government affairs, advocacy, and patient communications and engagement, which is essential in PTC's commitment to patient families. Her work helps create a unified vision for patient and government relations and implementing programs with patient groups. During her first year at PTC, Mary Frances launched the Strategies to Realize Innovation, Vision, and Empowerment (STRIVE) awards, which supports initiatives benefitting the Duchenne muscular dystrophy patient community. STRIVE drives innovation and awareness within the medical community and has awarded funding to 28 patient advocacy organizations worldwide.

To learn more about Mary Frances' work at PTC and her PharmaVOICE 100 recognition, please visit the July/August 2020 online digital edition of the magazine: PharmaVOICE July/August 2020.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

