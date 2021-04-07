PTC Therapeutics Received Gallup's "Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture" Award

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2021 "Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture Award" from Gallup. The award recognizes organizations with strong workplace cultures that get the best out of their employees by focusing and developing their strengths and placing them at the center of how they work every day.

"We are honored to accept this award and appreciate the recognition that at PTC we have built an engaging and innovative work environment that is collaborative and committed to develop our employees," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "While the past year has presented many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has proven that we can work smarter and go farther together. At PTC we say that science is our foundation, and our culture is our heart."

About the Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture Award

Don Clifton, professor of educational psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, invented the CliftonStrengths assessment, which helps companies bring the power of strengths-based development into the workplace.1 To honor this, Gallup introduced the "Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture" Award. A panel of judges reviewed many companies and identified six that successfully integrate the Clifton StrengthsFinder methodology into its performance management framework as well as support employees in discovering and operating in their strengths.

To learn more about this award and see the full list of recipients, please visit the Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture Award page.

About PTC

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

