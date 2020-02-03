PTC Therapeutics to Host A Conference Call to Review Part 2 of the SUNFISH Clinical Trial Data at the SMA Europe Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:00 am ET highlighting data on risdiplam in type 2/3 spinal muscular atrophy patients from part 2 of the SUNFISH trial presented at the 2nd International Scientific Congress on Spinal Muscular Atrophy, (5 - 7 Feb) in Evry, France. PTC management will be joined on the call by Dr. Basil Darras, Associate Neurologist in-Chief and Director of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Clinical Research Program at Boston Children's Hospital.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

