PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present a company update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference, on Tuesday, May 15th at 2:20 p.m. PT
The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 2 weeks following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. PTC's current Investor Presentation are available at the same website location.
About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. Founded 20 years ago, PTC Therapeutics has successfully launched two rare disorder products and has a global commercial footprint. This success is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media:
Investors:
Jane Baj
Emily Hill
+1 (908) 912-9167
+1 (908) 912-9327
