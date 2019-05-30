PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present a company update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6th at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 2 weeks following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. PTC's current Investor Presentation is available at the same website location.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Media: Investors: Jane Baj Emily Hill +1 (908) 912-9167 +1 (908) 912-9327 jbaj@ptcbio.com ehill@ptcbio.com

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

