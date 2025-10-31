PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that its executives will speak at the following conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. EST

Citi 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics' website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

