PTC Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that CEO Matthew B. Klein, M.D., will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the PTC Therapeutics website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations, and it will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.