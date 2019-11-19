PTC Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Gene Therapy with Base Business – Extracting Value," at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The panel discussion will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. PTC's current Corporate Presentation is available at the same website location.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Media: Investors: Jane Baj Alex Kane +1 (908) 912-9167 +1 (908) 912-9643 jbaj@ptcbio.com akane@ptcbio.com

