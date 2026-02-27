PTC Will Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Feb 27, 2026, 16:01 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences.

What:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

When:

1x1's on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 


What:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

When:

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:05pm PST 



What:

BofA Securities 33rd Annual Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference

When:

1x1's on Tuesday, May 12, 2026


What:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

When:

Tuesday, May 19, 2026


What:

Mizuho Technology Conference 2026

When:

1x1's on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 



Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Investors

Matt Shimao
[email protected]
[email protected]

