PTCB Awards Grant To Research Feasibility of a Nationwide Pharmacy Technician Mentorship Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) recently awarded a research grant to explore the development and implementation of a nationwide mentorship program for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs). This initiative aligns with PTCB's commitment to the advancement of the entire pharmacy technician field.

Building the Future of Pharmacy

The grant has been awarded to a research team led by Shane P. Desselle, RPh, PhD, FAPhA (Touro University California), and Kimberly C. McKeirnan, PharmD, PhD Candidate 2026 (Washington State University). The research will employ a mixed-methods approach, including key informant interviews and a quantitative survey, to gather crucial data from stakeholders.

"Mentorship is a recognized principal driver in individual satisfaction, career mobility, and engagement within a profession," said William Schimmel, PTCB Executive Director and CEO. "This research is a vital first step in determining the feasibility of a formal, national program that could help mitigate burnout and turnover, and further enhance the professional stature of CPhTs across the United States."

Key Research Components and Timeline

The initial inquiry will focus on gathering information on the favorability of a mentorship program, perceived training needs for both mentors and mentees, preferred types of support and resources, and expectations regarding time commitment and benefits.

Findings from the research are expected to be disseminated in July 2026 at the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC) Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs).

