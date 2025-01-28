PTCB Celebrates 30 Years, Surpasses 300,000 Active Certified Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is proud to mark its 30th anniversary this year with a significant milestone: more than 300,000 active Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs). Since 1995, PTCB has been committed to advancing patient safety through excellence and innovation in pharmacy technician credentialing.

Marking PTCB's 30th anniversary with a significant milestone: more than 300,000 active Certified Pharmacy Technicians Post this 30 YEARS OF IMPACT 300,000 ACTIVE CERTIFIED PHARMACY TECHNICIANS

Over the past three decades, PTCB has granted a total of more than 840,000 certifications. Today's 300,000+ pharmacy technicians who are active CPhTs highlight the significant impact PTCB has had on the pharmacy technician profession and patient safety. PTCB also recently reached over 2,000 active Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs-Adv), a first-of-its-kind credential in the industry recognizing experienced technicians taking on expanded responsibilities as critical pharmacy team members.

"PTCB is honored to celebrate 30 years of serving the pharmacy technician profession and promoting patient safety," said William Schimmel, PTCB CEO and Executive Director. "The 300,000 active CPhTs demonstrate the dedication and expertise of pharmacy technicians across the country. We are proud to support them in their careers and look forward to continued growth in the profession."

PTCB's mission and focus on patient safety, innovation, and collaboration began in 1995 when it administered the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam to 7,473 technicians in the first year. Since then, PTCB has become the premier national credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, offering a wide range of credentials and resources to support technicians in their careers. In the 30 years since PTCB's founding, the organization has seen an increase in career longevity among pharmacy technicians. PTCB's 2022 Workforce Survey results show that PTCB CPhTs stay longer in their careers and longer with their employers than other pharmacy technicians. This impact is especially critical as workforce shortages continue to challenge healthcare systems nationwide.

From its very beginning, PTCB has been a story of collaboration. In 1995, PTCB was established by the American Pharmacists Association; American Society of Health-System Pharmacists; Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists; and Michigan Pharmacists Association; and joined by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy in 2001 and the National Community Pharmacists Association in 2022. By fostering relationships with employers and associations across the industry, PTCB has been a strong presence in the national pharmacy scene, helping shape state regulations and advance the pharmacy technician profession.

"PTCB is committed to advancing the pharmacy technician profession and ensuring that patients receive safe and effective care," said Schimmel. "We will continue to work with our partners to support pharmacy technicians and promote patient safety."

To learn more about PTCB and its 30th anniversary celebration, please visit ptcb.org.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)