PTCB Celebrates the Success of Second Pharmacy Technician Leadership Institute Cohort

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is proud to celebrate the successful completion of the second cohort of the Leadership Institute for Pharmacy Technicians , which ran from September through December. The ongoing program, developed in collaboration with the Pharmacy Leadership & Education Institute (PLEI) , provides a unique leadership development experience for pharmacy technicians, reinforcing PTCB's commitment to advancing technician leadership within the profession.

The second cohort began with an impactful in-person kickoff session, setting the stage for an intensive three-month journey. This was followed by five interactive online sessions where participants explored leadership concepts, honed their skills, and engaged in self-reflection, peer collaboration, and mentorship.

This fall's cohort included the following pharmacy technicians from across a range practice settings:

Autumn Hawks, CPhT-Adv, CAPM

Assistant Professor/Clinical Coordinator, Salt Lake Community College

Erin Michael, CPhT, MBA, MS, FAPC

Director of Member Engagement, PCCA

Kristen Snair, MSJ, CPhT

AZ Board of Pharmacy Member

Licensing Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Diane Halvorson, RPhTech, CPhT-Adv

ND Board of Pharmacy Member

Senior Pharmacy Technician-Inventory Control Specialist, Sanford Medical Center

Mark Sciaraffa, CPhT

Pharmacy Technician Supervisor, Massachusetts General Hospital

Keith Binion, MEd, CPhT

MI Board of Pharmacy Member

Dean of Campus Operations, Wayne Community College District

Meredith Ayers, CPhT-Adv, CHW

Development Specialist, Bremo Pharmacy

Julie Lanza, CPhT-Adv, CSPT, FMSHP

Director of Training and Education, Beth Israel Lahey Health

Trisha Yvonne Makowski, CPHT, PhTR

Certified Pharmacy Technician, Walmart Mail Order

Briana Wukovich, CPhT-Adv, CSPT

Professional Development and Continuing Education Coordinator, Ohio Pharmacists Association

Anthony K. Exum, CPhT-Adv

Pharmacy Technician Med History, HCA Mission Health

Carrie LeeAnn Stephens, CPhT-Adv, CHW

Administrative Director, Hoagland Pharmacy

Participants emerged from the experience with renewed purpose and enhanced leadership capabilities. Diane Halvorson shared, "I feel rejuvenated and have a better understanding of how to be able to serve the pharmacy profession as a leader, mentor, co-worker, and friend."

Julie Lanza described the program as transformative: "Being part of the Leadership Institute was, by far, the most challenging and equally rewarding experience of my professional path as a pharmacy technician leader. Examining & evaluating my strengths and weaknesses as a leader on a deeper, more vulnerable level led me to a place of self-reflection about the type of leader I want to be for myself and for other technicians. PLEI challenged me to look at things differently and gave me the resources and education to apply new ideas & skills. PLEI & this cohort of technicians left me with a new outlook, new mentors, new friends, and most importantly—a new version of the leader I want to be."

The Leadership Institute builds on PTCB's vision to advance patient care and safety. By partnering with PLEI, the program ensures participants not only gain practical tools to excel as leaders within pharmacy but also connect with a supportive network of peers and mentors.

"We're thrilled by the incredible progress and outcomes achieved by our second cohort," said Ryan Burke, PharmD, Senior Director of Professional Affairs at PTCB. "The Leadership Institute continues to empower pharmacy technicians to become the strong leaders that our profession needs now and into the future."

As PTCB continues to grow the Leadership Institute, it remains committed to supporting pharmacy technicians in leadership roles and driving positive change across the pharmacy landscape.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

About PLEI

Since 1996, the Pharmacy Leadership and Education Institute (PLEI) has been a leading provider of leader development programs for healthcare professionals, with a focus on pharmacy. In 2021, PLEI established its online Academy for Leader Development to complement its in-person offerings and expand the reach of its efforts to develop leaders, enhance teamwork, and drive success through personal, interactive sessions.

