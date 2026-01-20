PTC's Onshape Selected by Reditus Space to Accelerate Development of Reusable Orbital Reentry Capsule

Transitioning from Onshape Startup Program to Onshape Government to support ITAR-compliant collaboration at scale

Accelerating development of the fastest-ever produced orbital reentry capsule, scheduled to launch in July 2026

Enabling rapid iteration, secure collaboration, and regulatory readiness with the Onshape cloud-native CAD and PDM platform

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Reditus Space, a manufacturing company focused on providing sustainable and scalable microgravity access as a service, has selected PTC's cloud-native Onshape® computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform to support the development of its reusable spacecraft and all supporting hardware.

ENOS Mk1 - The first reusable satellite, scheduled to launch in July 2026.

Initially introduced to PTC through the Onshape Startup Program, Reditus used Onshape to move rapidly from early concepts to flight-ready designs. As the company prepares for its first full orbital mission, ENOS Mk1, it transitioned to Onshape Government to help meet ITAR and EAR requirements without sacrificing speed. The ENOS Mk1 mission, launching aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare, will deploy a reusable spacecraft into low Earth orbit, host commercial payloads, orbit for approximately eight weeks, and then return safely to Earth for recovery and reuse.

"Onshape lets us move fast," said Will Sherman, CTO and Co-Founder of Reditus Space. "From our first day in the Startup Program, we had full access to professional-grade CAD and PDM tools without the friction of license management or IT overhead so our teams could scale confidently with the compliance and control we needed."

"Reditus Space is transforming how aerospace teams approach orbital logistics and manufacturing," said David Katzman, EVP and General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. "Their ability to go from concept to launch-ready hardware with exceptional speed reflects the strategic advantage of cloud-native tools. With Onshape, they've gained the flexibility to collaborate securely, iterate rapidly, and meet regulatory standards, all within a single platform built for the pace of modern aerospace innovation."

As aerospace and defense teams face unprecedented demand, pressure to innovate faster, and strict security and mission-readiness requirements, cloud-native platforms like Onshape are becoming essential. By unifying design, data, and collaboration in real time, Onshape helps both emerging space companies and established defense contractors move with greater speed, confidence, and control.

With Onshape and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering and extend the value of that data across their enterprise. A product data foundation enables companies like Reditus to accelerate AI-driven transformation across their organization. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

About Reditus

Reditus Space is building the world's first reusable satellites to facilitate efficient return from orbit. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, where it builds full-scale orbital reentry systems to achieve microgravity research & defense goals.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.ptc.com.

