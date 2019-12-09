PTE Academic and Shorelight partner to offer U.S. bound students greater choice of English Language tests

LONDON and BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's learning company, today announced a partnership with Shorelight, a leader in international education that provides life-changing experiences for international learners at U.S. universities.

The partnership will offer PTE Academic as an English language test option across Shorelight's many programs, applicants, and partner universities. Shorelight partners with top tier universities to build innovative degree programs and provide high-touch services that support students from the application process to graduation—and beyond.

PTE Academic is a leading global English language test, taken by people looking to study or work abroad who need to prove their English language skills for acceptance to university or for migration. It is already accepted by thousands of universities and academic programs in the USA, including Columbia, Harvard, NYU, Princeton and Yale.

"We know PTE Academic is becoming the preferred test for many students," said Meredith Stokes, US Recognition Director, PTE Academic. "Our partnership with Shorelight will enable us to reach wider numbers of USA bound students and leading universities. Shorelight works with a wide-ranging partnership of leading U.S. universities, many of whom recognize PTE Academic already, and we look forward to partnering with them to open up the option of using our test across the others."

"We are partnering with PTE Academic to give students access to as many channels as possible to take a secure English test," said Ben Woody, Assistant Director, Admissions at Shorelight. "While PTE continues to grow their global footprint, our partnership will increase opportunities for students to discover, study and achieve a degree from top-ranked universities in the United States."

Shorelight partner universities include: Adelphi University, American University, Auburn University, Cleveland State University, Florida International University, Louisiana State University, Mercer University, UCLA Extension, University of Central Florida, University of Dayton, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Kansas, University of Massachusetts Boston, University of Mississippi, University of New Hampshire, University of South Carolina, University of the Pacific, and the University of Utah.



About PTE Academic:

PTE Academic is the market leader in computer based secure English language testing. PTE Academic is delivered entirely on a computer and then scored by a computer, using Pearson's automated scoring technology. The test is already accepted by the Australian and New Zealand governments for all visa applications. It is also accepted by 100% of Australian, New Zealand and Irish Universities, 98% of UK universities, and more than 2,000 academic programs in the USA. A full list of institutions accepting PTE Academic can be found at https://pearsonpte.com/



About Shorelight:

Shorelight is reinventing the international education experience for students worldwide. Based in Boston, the company partners with top-ranked, nonprofit American universities to build innovative programs and high-touch, technology-driven services that help talented students thrive and become global citizens.



