PTK Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK.U, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 1,500,000 units sold as part of the underwriter's overallotment option. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one half of one share at $11.50 per whole share.

The units are listed on the NYSE American ("NYSE American") and trade under the ticker symbol "PTK.U". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols "PTK" and "PTK WS" respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 13, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PTK Acquisition Corp.

PTK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. PTK Acquisition Corp. anticipates targeting companies in the U.S. that focus on the most innovative subsectors within corporate and institutional information technology, hardware and software systems, and markets for the consumer-oriented gaming and digital entertainment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Ker Zhang

Secretary and Director

[email protected]

SOURCE PTK Acquisition Corp.