PTM Innovations Seeks Dealers for New DTG Pretreatment Machine for T-Shirt Printing

FRENCHS FOREST, Australia, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTM Innovations today announced they are actively seeking new dealers worldwide for their flagship pretreatment machine.

PTM Innovations today announced they are actively seeking new dealers worldwide for their flagship pretreatment machine. The machine, (The PTM) is designed to solve the challenges of delivering the perfect amount of pretreatment to t-shirts as the first step in the DTG (Direct to Garment) printing process. PTM Innovations is seeking qualified established Distributors, Manufacturers and Sales Groups in specific areas around the globe. They are looking for dealers who have an existing audience in the textile industry and are looking for partner with PTM to bring the latest in textile treatment technology to the DTG market.

The PTM machine has unique technology that solves traditional pre-treatment aggravations while offering a unique high-profit opportunity for interested dealers.

PTM Features:

Dual Pre-Treat Tank System -Allows for machine to hold 2 pre-treatment solutions, i.e. light and dark formulations.

-Allows for machine to hold 2 pre-treatment solutions, i.e. light and dark formulations. Large Pretreatment Area - 19″ x 15.5″ (480 x 390mm)

- 19″ x 15.5″ (480 x 390mm) Adjustable Spray Length

Single Spray Nozzle

** No Air Compressor

No Special Electrical Wiring Needed

Durability (ACF-50 Coated) – The anti-corrosion film is a state of the art, anti-corrosion lubricant compound, specifically designed for the Aerospace Industry

– The anti-corrosion film is a state of the art, anti-corrosion lubricant compound, specifically designed for the Aerospace Industry Enclosed Spray Chamber - No misting or contaminating overspray

- No misting or contaminating overspray Adjustable Spray Time – Complete Control from 2 to 12 seconds

In addition to other benefits, the PTM is one of the first pretreatment machines to offer a *Rotational Shirt Platen which allows both front and side loading .

For additional information and to submit an application, interested parties can find PTM on the web at: https://ptminnovations.com/products/.

Media Contact:

Jerry Erich

213734@email4pr.com

+61 (0)2-89772500

SOURCE PTM Innovations