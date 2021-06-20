PTON DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) ("Peloton") that securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Peloton securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to all live and on-demand classes. Peloton launched the Tread+ treadmill in 2018. At that time, it was called the "Tread." Peloton renamed its signature treadmill in September 2020 to "Tread +."

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Peloton announced voluntary recalls of both its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns. Peloton also advised customers who have the products to immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund. Peloton's Chief Executive Officer, John Foley said in a statement, "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as the defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Peloton investors may, no later than June 28, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

