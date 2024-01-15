PTPShopy Launches: The All-in-One Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway for Businesses

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Core State Holdings Corp. has officially launched the cryptocurrency payment gateway, PTPShopy.

We are pleased to announce that our cryptocurrency payment gateway is designed with all industries in mind, catering to merchants of all types of businesses. PTPShopy, our cryptocurrency payment gateway, offers significant advantages over other companies' solutions.

For software or hosting providers, PTPShopy presents a superior SaaS crypto payment solution, enabling easy integration into existing systems. Offline retailers are provided with a unique PoS and Payment Link solution. Online retailers benefit from an accessible API and plugins for e-commerce platforms. These tools facilitate payment acceptance and receipt generation.

Charities and non-profits can use PTPShopy's Donate feature to set up multiple donation programs, including the creation of donation links or buttons, with free downloadable icons from the website. The platform's Donation-Based crowdfunding offers a promising avenue for entrepreneurs and innovators to raise funds.

Freelancers can leverage PTPShopy for cryptocurrency transactions, especially for remote services. Statistics highlight the growing role of cryptocurrency in commerce: 77% of merchants prefer it for lower transaction fees, 32% of businesses look to attract new customers using crypto, and 27% of consumers with annual earnings over $100,000 have used cryptocurrency in the last year.

The primary advantage of PTPShopy lies in its low transaction fees. Merchants pay only 0.99% of the transaction amount, with no hidden fees, and a withdrawal fee of 0%. Opening a merchant account is completely free. We encourage you to give PTPShopy a try, and if you have any questions, we are here to provide answers.

You can find detailed information about these versatile tools in the PTPShopy Guide.

The platform also offers an affiliate/referral program, allowing users to earn recurring income by promoting PTPShopy with a unique referral code or link. When new merchants sign up and use PTPShopy via these referrals, the referring user receives commissions based on the transaction fees generated by these merchants. This referral program provides a consistent source of passive income, as PTPShopy will continuously compensate you with commissions based on transaction fees generated by the merchants you refer.

To learn more about PTPShopy, please visit our website. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates and information.

