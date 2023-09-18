PTR: Rob Troxel and Adriene Horn to Educate at the 2023 Utility Expo

Premier Truck Rental

18 Sep, 2023, 07:15 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is pleased to announce that Rob Troxel, PTR's CEO, and Adriene Horn, PTR's President, have been invited to speak at the upcoming Utility Expo, taking place from September 26th to 28th at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rob Troxel, CEO, and Adriene Horn, President, are scheduled to lead 4 educational sessions at the 2023 Utility Expo.
As leading equipment rental experts, Rob Troxel and Adriene Horn represent the core values and knowledge base of PTR, representing the organization in the Utility Expo Walking Classrooms. Attendees can expect 4 insightful and engaging sessions that delve into fleet management best practices, incorporating telematics in fleet rentals and jobsite efficiencies.

"Adriene and I are looking forward to teaching multiple walking classrooms at the Utility Expo, sharing about fleet management and jobsite efficiencies," said Rob Troxel, CEO.

Both Troxel and Horn have extensive knowledge surrounding fleet management best practices, having both spent the entirety of their careers in the equipment rental space and co-launching PTR in 2014.

During Rob's session at the Utility Expo, he will share valuable insights on best practices across the industry on successfully managing fleets and the insights gained by incorporating telematics. For Adriene's walking classrooms, she will teach on how various upfits can increase productivity on the jobsite.

Attendees at the Utility Expo can register for any of the 4 PTR walking classrooms; acceptance is granted until maximum participant counts are reached. Rob's sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 from 1:35pm to 3:05pm. Adriene's sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 from 9:25am to 10:55am and Wednesday, September 27 from 9:50 am to 11:20 am. Be sure to mark your calendars and secure your spots early.

About Adriene Horn:

Adriene Horn is the President and Co-Owner of Premier Truck Rental (PTR). Adriene has been in the rental equipment industry her entire life, first working in sales and marketing at NESCO. In 2014, Adriene and her father, Rob, started PTR, with the vision of providing custom equipment and partnership to nationwide utility contractors.

About Rob Troxel:

Rob Troxel is the CEO and Co-Owner of Premier Truck Rental (PTR). Rob has spent his entire career in equipment rentals, starting NESCO in 1987 with his father, brother, and family friend. In 2014, Rob and his daughter, Adriene Horn, started PTR with the goal of partnering with construction companies by providing custom trucks and utility trailers across the US.

For more information about Adriene Horn and Rob Troxel and their participation at the 2023 Utility Expo, please visit https://eventsptr.com

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

Media Contact:
Kylie Phillips
Digital Marketing Strategist
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rentptr.com

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental

