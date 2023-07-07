PTRA FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Proterra Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws
07 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)
To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/proterra-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=41802&from=4
Further details on the investigation: The investigation relates to Proterra's fourth quarter earnings report on March 15, 2023 and violations of its various financing and credit agreements.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE Jakubowitz Law
Share this article